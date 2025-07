Інформація EggNuke (EGG)

EggNuke is a deflationary meme token created and launched on FourMeme, a platform focused on fair and secure community-driven projects. EggNuke prioritizes user safety with renounced contracts, no team tokens, and full transparency. Its main purpose is long-term sustainability through real utility, continuous buybacks, and aggressive token burns. By reducing supply over time, it rewards loyal holders while building a unique meme ecosystem within the FourMeme network. Unlike typical short-lived meme tokens, EggNuke is designed to engage, function, and grow.