Інформація DRIL (DRIL)

Dril combines the community-driven dynamics of platforms like Reddit and 4chan with tokenized incentives. 4chan is known for the anonymity and privacy it offers its users, while Reddit runs on a karma-based approach that appreciates users who contribute value to its community. Dril takes the best of both into DeFi—building a platform that provides the privacy degens need and rewarding their contributions with crypto, based on a point-based reward system.