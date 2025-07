Інформація DooggieCoin (DOOG)

DooggieCoin is the official memecoin for the Dooggies project. It was fairly launched on the 4th birthday of Dooggies with the Bankr bot on Base. Dooggies is originally an NFT community on Ethereum that has expanded with NFT collections on Doge and Base, and now a memecoin on Base. This token is for Dooggies collectors, enthusiasts, and supporters of the project who come together to chat, meme, and have fun.