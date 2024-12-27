Ціна decapitaltoken (DCT)
Поточна ціна decapitaltoken (DCT) сьогодні становить 0.168933 USD з ринковою капіталізацією $ 734.44K USD. Ціна DCT до USD оновлюється в режимі реального часу.
Основні показники ринкової ефективності decapitaltoken:
- обсяг торгівлі за 24 год — $ 2.94K USD
- зміна ціни decapitaltoken протягом дня — -0.84%
- циркуляційна пропозиція – 4.35M USD
Отримуйте оновлення цін DCT до USD у реальному часі на MEXC. Будьте в курсі останніх даних і аналізу ринку, що необхідно для прийняття розумних торговельних рішень на швидкоплинному ринку криптовалют. MEXC — це ваша платформа для отримання точної інформації про ціни DCT.
Протягом сьогоднішнього дня зміна ціни decapitaltoken до USD становила $ -0.0014318027416117.
За останні 30 днів зміна ціни decapitaltoken до USD становила $ -0.0361896550.
За останні 60 днів зміна ціни decapitaltoken до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 90 днів зміна ціни decapitaltoken до USD становила $ 0.
|Період
|Зміна (USD)
|Зміна (%)
|Сьогодні
|$ -0.0014318027416117
|-0.84%
|30 днів
|$ -0.0361896550
|-21.42%
|60 днів
|$ 0
|--
|90 днів
|$ 0
|--
Останній аналіз цін decapitaltoken: найвижча і найнижча ціна за 24 год, ATH і щоденна зміна:
+0.04%
-0.84%
-11.29%
Пориньте в статистику ринку: ринкова капіталізація, обсяг за 24 години та пропозиція:
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
MEXC ─ це провідна криптовалютна біржа, якій довіряють понад 10 мільйонів користувачів по всьому світу. Біржа відома найбільшим вибором токенів, найшвидшим лістингом токенів і найнижчими комісіями за торгівлю на ринку. Приєднуйтесь до MEXC вже зараз, щоб відчути першокласну ліквідність та найконкурентніші комісії на ринку!
Ціни на криптовалюту піддаються високим ринковим ризикам і нестабільності цін. Ви повинні інвестувати в проєкти та продукти, з якими ви знайомі та де ви розумієте пов’язані з цим ризики. Вам слід уважно розглянути свій інвестиційний досвід, фінансову ситуацію, інвестиційні цілі та толерантність до ризику та проконсультуватися з незалежним фінансовим консультантом перед здійсненням будь-яких інвестицій. Цей матеріал не слід розглядати як фінансову пораду. Минулі результати не є надійним індикатором майбутніх результатів. Вартість ваших інвестицій може як зменшуватися, так і зростати, і ви можете не повернути суму, яку інвестували. Ви несете повну відповідальність за свої інвестиційні рішення. MEXC не несе відповідальності за будь-які збитки, які ви можете понести. Для отримання додаткової інформації зверніться до наших Умов використання та Попередження про ризики. Будь ласка, також зауважте, що представлені тут дані, які стосуються вищезгаданої криптовалюти (наприклад, її поточна ціна в реальному часі), базуються на сторонніх джерелах. Вони надаються вам на умовах «як є» та лише з інформаційною метою, без будь-яких заяв або гарантій. Посилання на сайти третіх осіб також не контролюються MEXC. MEXC не несе відповідальності за надійність і точність таких сторонніх сайтів та їх вмісту.
|1 DCT до AUD
A$0.27198213
|1 DCT до GBP
￡0.13345707
|1 DCT до EUR
€0.16048635
|1 DCT до USD
$0.168933
|1 DCT до MYR
RM0.75513051
|1 DCT до TRY
₺5.9464416
|1 DCT до JPY
¥26.66100606
|1 DCT до RUB
₽17.39840967
|1 DCT до INR
₹14.44883949
|1 DCT до IDR
Rp2,724.72542499
|1 DCT до PHP
₱9.80487132
|1 DCT до EGP
￡E.8.59362171
|1 DCT до BRL
R$1.04400594
|1 DCT до CAD
C$0.24326352
|1 DCT до BDT
৳20.1537069
|1 DCT до NGN
₦261.50490534
|1 DCT до UAH
₴7.07153538
|1 DCT до VES
Bs8.615583
|1 DCT до PKR
Rs46.95154869
|1 DCT до KZT
₸87.39410889
|1 DCT до THB
฿5.75554731
|1 DCT до TWD
NT$5.54944905
|1 DCT до CHF
Fr0.1520397
|1 DCT до HKD
HK$1.31092008
|1 DCT до MAD
.د.م1.69946598