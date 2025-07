Інформація Crazy Monkey (CMONK)

Crazy Monkey wants to become the latest meme coin revolutionizing decentralized finance. With a focus on community governance, innovative tokenomics, transparency, and security.

The Crazy Monkey character is from animation “Spark”. “Spark” tells a story about the adventure of a bravery monkey in the future universe. He is a pioneer of his time and he saves future as a hero.