Інформація Corporate Audit AI (AUDIT)

analysts at hedge funds and asset managers earn six figures a year meticulously reviewing sec filings and earnings calls to inform investment decisions. we’re flipping that model with our multi-agent ai system, analyzing audio and text data to gauge sentiment, detect discrepancies, and benchmark companies. after each audit, our ai agents tweet insights, offering real-time updates. our ultimate goal? building an ai-powered etf that transforms investment intelligence and empowers smarter, data-driven portfolios.