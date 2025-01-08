Ціна Chappie (CHAP)
Поточна ціна Chappie (CHAP) сьогодні становить 0 USD з ринковою капіталізацією $ 0.00 USD. Ціна CHAP до USD оновлюється в режимі реального часу.
Основні показники ринкової ефективності Chappie:
- обсяг торгівлі за 24 год — $ 11.84 USD
- зміна ціни Chappie протягом дня — --
- циркуляційна пропозиція – 0.00 USD
Отримуйте оновлення цін CHAP до USD у реальному часі на MEXC. Будьте в курсі останніх даних і аналізу ринку, що необхідно для прийняття розумних торговельних рішень на швидкоплинному ринку криптовалют. MEXC — це ваша платформа для отримання точної інформації про ціни CHAP.
Протягом сьогоднішнього дня зміна ціни Chappie до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 30 днів зміна ціни Chappie до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 60 днів зміна ціни Chappie до USD становила $ 0.
За останні 90 днів зміна ціни Chappie до USD становила $ 0.
|Період
|Зміна (USD)
|Зміна (%)
|Сьогодні
|$ 0
|--
|30 днів
|$ 0
|-22.98%
|60 днів
|$ 0
|-25.30%
|90 днів
|$ 0
|--
Останній аналіз цін Chappie: найвижча і найнижча ціна за 24 год, ATH і щоденна зміна:
--
--
+9.32%
Пориньте в статистику ринку: ринкова капіталізація, обсяг за 24 години та пропозиція:
What is the project about? Chappie represents an exceptional automaton that transcends conventional norms—a harmonious convergence of pioneering thought, autonomously advancing ingenuity, and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence that can be applied to any crypto projects' Telegram, and Discord in the near future. The familiar realm of monotony fades into obscurity as Chappie ushers in a new era of interactions that mimic human discourse, replete with eloquent banter, charismatic demeanor, and even a touch of animated humor facilitated by GIF imagery. What makes your project unique? Incorporating a spectrum of distinctive features, Chappie emerges as an entity facilitating interactions akin to human discourse, seamlessly orchestrated through the finesse of AI expertise. The offering extends beyond mere conversational exchanges, delving into the realm of tailored, data-driven insights, enabling the wielder to harness the potency of information for astute decision-making. The crux of Chappie's innovation lies in its dynamic acquisition of intelligence, a continuous process of learning, evolution, and adaptability, thereby enhancing the sophistication of each interaction. Temporal constraints dissolve as Chappie stands prepared for engagement at all hours, nullifying the limitations imposed by global time zones—an embodiment of ceaseless availability within the realm of discourse. History of your project. Chappie was founded in Jan 2023 and the team is made up of 5 Crypto enthusiastic developers and 4 core marketing team members, with the concept is to create a user-friendly telegram bot to address moderation issues faced by communities, and aim to create a seamless and enriching experience for teams involved in crypto projects. Chappie bot has been in use since last week starting with Chappie's Telegram. Chappie token $CHAP was launched on UniSwap on 16th of August, with more than 1M trading volume within 12 hours, and more than 800 holders currently. Chappie has already onboarded some external projects to utilise Chappie bot on Telegram, and around 50 more projects are interested in starting to utilise Chappie in the near future. What’s next for your project? The project is actively progressing with a series of strategic steps. After a successful launch on UniSwap, the team collected valuable community feedback. Subsequently, they initiated the development of new features, refined marketing strategies, and expanded partnerships for Chappie. Upcoming plans include the introduction of the Chappie web portal, which will enhance the knowledge base with an enriched data feed. Multilingual support and diverse Chappie personalities are also on the horizon, catering to a wider range of projects and enhancing user experiences. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish Chappie Support, an exclusive initiative aimed at providing tailored solutions for dedicated Chappie supporters and partners. This underscores the project's commitment to nurturing strong community ties and collaborative relationships. What can your token be used for? The utility of Chappie's token ($CHAP) is multi-faceted, encompassing a range of valuable functions within the project's ecosystem. Holders of $CHAP are granted access to unlock premium Chappie features as outlined in the project's roadmap, enhancing their engagement and interaction capabilities. Additionally, $CHAP token holders participate in a revenue-sharing mechanism, ensuring that they benefit collectively from the project's success. The token also facilitates staking opportunities, enabling users to earn rewards while contributing to the network's stability. With $CHAP tokens, holders acquire voting power, thereby influencing the direction of Chappie's future features and developments through democratic decision-making processes. Furthermore, $CHAP holders enjoy referral bonuses, underscoring the project's dedication to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with its supportive community.
MEXC ─ це провідна криптовалютна біржа, якій довіряють понад 10 мільйонів користувачів по всьому світу. Біржа відома найбільшим вибором токенів, найшвидшим лістингом токенів і найнижчими комісіями за торгівлю на ринку. Приєднуйтесь до MEXC вже зараз, щоб відчути першокласну ліквідність та найконкурентніші комісії на ринку!
Ціни на криптовалюту піддаються високим ринковим ризикам і нестабільності цін. Ви повинні інвестувати в проєкти та продукти, з якими ви знайомі та де ви розумієте пов’язані з цим ризики. Вам слід уважно розглянути свій інвестиційний досвід, фінансову ситуацію, інвестиційні цілі та толерантність до ризику та проконсультуватися з незалежним фінансовим консультантом перед здійсненням будь-яких інвестицій. Цей матеріал не слід розглядати як фінансову пораду. Минулі результати не є надійним індикатором майбутніх результатів. Вартість ваших інвестицій може як зменшуватися, так і зростати, і ви можете не повернути суму, яку інвестували. Ви несете повну відповідальність за свої інвестиційні рішення. MEXC не несе відповідальності за будь-які збитки, які ви можете понести. Для отримання додаткової інформації зверніться до наших Умов використання та Попередження про ризики. Будь ласка, також зауважте, що представлені тут дані, які стосуються вищезгаданої криптовалюти (наприклад, її поточна ціна в реальному часі), базуються на сторонніх джерелах. Вони надаються вам на умовах «як є» та лише з інформаційною метою, без будь-яких заяв або гарантій. Посилання на сайти третіх осіб також не контролюються MEXC. MEXC не несе відповідальності за надійність і точність таких сторонніх сайтів та їх вмісту.
|1 CHAP до AUD
A$--
|1 CHAP до GBP
￡--
|1 CHAP до EUR
€--
|1 CHAP до USD
$--
|1 CHAP до MYR
RM--
|1 CHAP до TRY
₺--
|1 CHAP до JPY
¥--
|1 CHAP до RUB
₽--
|1 CHAP до INR
₹--
|1 CHAP до IDR
Rp--
|1 CHAP до PHP
₱--
|1 CHAP до EGP
￡E.--
|1 CHAP до BRL
R$--
|1 CHAP до CAD
C$--
|1 CHAP до BDT
৳--
|1 CHAP до NGN
₦--
|1 CHAP до UAH
₴--
|1 CHAP до VES
Bs--
|1 CHAP до PKR
Rs--
|1 CHAP до KZT
₸--
|1 CHAP до THB
฿--
|1 CHAP до TWD
NT$--
|1 CHAP до CHF
Fr--
|1 CHAP до HKD
HK$--
|1 CHAP до MAD
.د.م--