Інформація Bufficorn (BUFFI)

Introducing Bufficorn ($BUFFI), the playful new ERC meme token inspired by Ethereum's own Vitalik Buterin donning a Bufficorn costume on stage. With zero tax, liquidity burned, and ownership renounced, $BUFFI embraces the spirit of Ethereum's community-driven ethos. As the mascot of Ethereum, Bufficorn is here to lead the charge in the meme token space, embodying strength, fun, and a dedication to decentralized finance. Join the herd and ride the Bufficorn wave!