Інформація BMS Coin (BMS)

The biggest meme on tron has arrived grab a drink, and trade some BMS - responsibly (or not)!

BMS: Born from a meme, inspired by Justin Sun’s epic “BUY MY SHITCOIN” moment! Our mascot, none other than a wild, adventurous Justin Sun, will be causing chaos and having a blast on the Tron blockchain. With staking, utility, and endless meme magic, BMS keeps crypto right where it belongs—in crypto!

Created to honour justinsun and shake up the #Tron memecoin space! Like Justin said: Buy My Shitcoin! $BMS to the sun!