Інформація BlockChainCoinX (XCCX)

BlockchaincoinX is, a Free, Permissionless, Open-source, Proof of Work, blockchain coin. Purely designed to secure, an on-chain, transaction protocol, distributed ledger and decentralized consensus mechanism.

XCCX provides an intelligent, dynamic, automated, system, for transaction validators, creating value, using on-chain Staking incentives