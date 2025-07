Інформація Blockchain Web Services (BWS)

Blockchain Web Services (BWS) is an API-powered Blockchain Solutions Marketplace designed to empower developers to build and share intuitive blockchain applications—no Web3 expertise required.

BWS is committed to bringing blockchain technology to the mass market with simplicity and confidence, eliminating the need to navigate native blockchain complexities. Guided by our principle, affectionately dubbed the 'Mom's Rule' (inclusive of dads, brothers, and sisters), we focus on creating user-friendly solutions that make blockchain accessible to everyone.