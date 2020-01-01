Токеноміка AGIX (AGX)
Інформація AGIX (AGX)
What is the project about?
AIgentX is a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the crypto ecosystem. Utilizing natural language as a universal and intuitive interface, AIgentX aims to make blockchain technology and cryptocurrency accessible to people from all walks of life. The platform translates complex crypto terminology and blockchain data into human-understandable language, allowing users to engage effortlessly with crypto markets, contracts, and communities. What makes your project unique?
What sets AIgentX apart is its user-centric approach and its commitment to bridging the gap between advanced technology and the average user. Our platform offers:
Personalized Chatbots: Trained on your specific data for a more tailored experience.
Multi-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity across various group chats and social media platforms.
Advanced Community Moderation: Autonomous identification and removal of scams and spam, and the ability to ban fudders.
Smart Contract Analysis: Capability to dissect and explain smart contracts in layman's terms.
Data-Driven Insights: In-chat data analysis for trend and narrative spotting, with a specialized dashboard for identifying bullish signals.
History of your project.
AIgentX was founded with the vision of transforming the crypto experience by making it more accessible and intuitive. Since its inception, the platform has continually evolved, adding features that enhance user experience, streamline integration, and offer robust customization options. Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a focus on creating a new paradigm of human-computer interaction within the crypto space. What’s next for your project?
We are on the cusp of launching several transformative features that include a more comprehensive web interface, mass connectivity across multiple platforms, advanced community moderation capabilities, smart contract analysis, and data-driven insights. These features are designed to further elevate the user experience and provide unprecedented capabilities in interacting with the crypto ecosystem. What can your token be used for?
The AIgentX token serves as the utility token within our ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features, such as advanced analytics, specialized customization, and priority support. Additionally, the token can be used to participate in staking and revenue sharing.
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни AGIX (AGX)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена AGIX (AGX), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Токеноміка AGIX (AGX): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки AGIX (AGX) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів AGX, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів AGX, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку AGX, досліджуйте ціну токена AGX в реальному часі!
Відмова від відповідальності
Дані про токеноміку на цій сторінці отримані зі сторонніх джерел. MEXC не гарантує її точність. Будь ласка, проведіть ретельне дослідження перед інвестуванням.