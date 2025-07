Інформація Agent Rogue (ROGUE)

Agent Rogue is the first-ever AI podcaster agent. It can generate infinite voice content featuring AI versions of celebrities (both crypto and non-crypto). It holds podcasts with other AI guests such as AI versions of celebrities like Trump, Elon, SBF, Tate etc. Furthermore Agent Rogue aims to be the framework for voice-powered AI agents. It is laying the groundwork for an entire ecosystem of voice-based AI tools.