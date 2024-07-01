Токеноміка Supra (SUPRA)

Інформація Supra (SUPRA)

Supra — це MultiVM рівня 1, починаючи з MoveVM. Забезпечуючи пропускну здатність 500 000 TPS на 300 глобально розподілених нодах з субсекундною затримкою консенсусу, Supra будує перший у світі вертикально інтегрований комплексний блокчейн. Завдяки нативним стрічкам цін від Oracle, випадковості ончейн, кросчейн зв'язку та автоматизації, а також підтримці EVM та SolanaVM, які незабаром з'являться, Supra надає розробникам все необхідне на уніфікованій платформі для створення Super dApps.

Офіційний вебсайт:
https://supra.com/
Whitepaper:
https://supra.com/research/#whitepapers
Оглядач блокчейну:
https://suprascan.io/

Токеноміка та аналіз ціни Supra (SUPRA)

Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена Supra (SUPRA), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.

Ринкова капіталізація:
$ 34,17M
Загальна пропозиція:
$ 100,00B
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
$ 15,02B
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
$ 227,50M
Історичний максимум:
$ 0,079999
Історичний мінімум:
$ 0,002244965663348206
Поточна ціна:
$ 0,002275
Детальна структура токена Supra (SUPRA)

Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени SUPRA. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.

The tokenomics of SUPRA encompass several critical components: issuance, allocation, utility/incentives, locking/vesting, and token unlock schedule. Below is a comprehensive breakdown in line with your request.

Issuance Mechanism

SUPRA tokens are typically minted according to a predetermined schedule established by the project team. The specifics of SUPRA's issuance rate (such as whether it’s inflationary, capped, or deflationary) are usually determined in the whitepaper or economic model, but publicly available summaries suggest that SUPRA applies a controlled and scheduled release, likely to avoid sudden inflation or premature dilution.

There is no evidence of on-demand minting or significant burn mechanisms as seen in some other protocols. SUPRA's issuance is designed to support the project’s long-term goals, ecosystem incentives, and stakeholder distributions.

Allocation Mechanism

While a precise allocation table isn't surfaced from public summaries, SUPRA's allocation pattern would conventionally follow industry norms, similar to leading L1 or infrastructure tokens. Here's what can be reasonably expected based on common practices and implied structures:

Recipient/AllocationPurposeDistribution Rationale
Team/FoundationCore development, future incentivesVesting/locked (to ensure long-term commitment)
InvestorsSeed/private/public roundsVesting, staggered unlocks
Ecosystem/CommunityGrants, bootsrapping, partnerships, rewardsLinear or event-triggered unlocks
Treasury/DAOFuture expenses, security, liquidityMulti-year, discretionary
Advisors/PartnersStrategic guidance, network effectsTypically vesting, sometimes partial up-front

(Note: The exact SUPRA allocations and percentages may be found in detail in whitepapers, but a commonly seen pattern is: Team (15-20%), Investors (15-30%), Ecosystem & Community (20-40%), Treasury (10-20%), Advisors (2-5%).)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

SUPRA tokens are integral to the network’s functionality and growth:

  • Network Utility: Used for staking, participating in consensus, accessing services (e.g., oracles/data feeds), paying fees, and interacting with dApps.
  • Incentives: Rewards for validators, node operators, contributors, and community participants generally come in SUPRA tokens.
  • Governance: Token holders may have voting power over network upgrades, treasury disbursement, and protocol parameters.
  • Ecosystem Funding: Token grants can incentivize ecosystem development, partnerships, and broader adoption.

Locking and Vesting Mechanism

Projects like SUPRA typically employ linear vesting for core team and investor allocations to align incentives and prevent large token dumps. Ecosystem and community incentives might be distributed linearly, via milestone-based releases, or as part of liquidity mining/staking rewards.

  • Team & Advisors: Locked with a multi-year vesting schedule (e.g., 12–48 months), often with a cliff (delay before any tokens unlock).
  • Investors: Staggered vesting, sometimes shorter than for the team, to ensure liquidity and support market stability.
  • Community Rewards & Grants: May use periodic unlocks, claim windows, or be distributed as composable NFT incentives.

Unlocking Schedule

Token unlocks for SUPRA are scheduled over a period of years, and each allocation group has a defined release cadence.
Although precise dates and figures for each unlock cohort weren't directly retrievable, here’s the standard mechanism:

  • Vesting periods range from 6 months (community sales) to over 4 years (team, ecosystem, and investor allocations).
  • Unlock events are generally monthly or quarterly.

General Unlock Table Example

DateAmount UnlockedRecipientShare of Circulating Supply (%)Cumulative UnlockedRemaining Locked
2024-07-01XTeamXXX
2024-07-01XInvestorsXXX
2024-07-01XEcosystem/GrantsXXX
..................

(Note: Actual data points for SUPRA can be filled in as they become available through official disclosures.)

Implications of Token Release and Mechanism Design

  • Supply Pressure: Linear and staggered unlocking mitigates the risk of sudden supply shocks.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Substantial allocation toward ecosystem and community supports the growth in dApps, partnerships, and general adoption.
  • Governance Safety: Escrow/voting-locked tokens encourage active, long-term participation.
  • Investor & Team Alignment: Long vesting with cliffs binds critical contributors to project success.

Summary

SUPRA’s tokenomics are built to incentivize sustained contribution, broad ecosystem engagement, and gradual decentralization, while vesting and lock-up policies reinforce alignment between core stakeholders and the project’s long-term success.

For the most authoritative breakdown, consult the SUPRA whitepaper and official unlock schedules once they are publicly released or updated.

Токеноміка Supra (SUPRA): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання

Розуміння токеноміки Supra (SUPRA) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.

Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:

Загальна пропозиція:

Максимальна кількість токенів SUPRA, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.

Циркуляційна пропозиція:

Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.

Максимальна пропозиція:

Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів SUPRA, яка може існувати.

FDV (повністю розведена вартість):

Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.

Рівень інфляції:

Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.

Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?

Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.

Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.

Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.

Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.

Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку SUPRA, досліджуйте ціну токена SUPRA в реальному часі!

Відмова від відповідальності

Дані про токеноміку на цій сторінці отримані зі сторонніх джерел. MEXC не гарантує її точність. Будь ласка, проведіть ретельне дослідження перед інвестуванням.