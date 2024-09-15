Токеноміка SEI (SEI)
Інформація SEI (SEI)
Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни SEI (SEI)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена SEI (SEI), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Детальна структура токена SEI (SEI)
Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени SEI. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.
Sei (SEI) is designed as a high-performance, general-purpose Layer-1 with a token model that carefully balances ecosystem incentives, user participation, and long-term sustainability. Below is an in-depth analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocations, mechanisms, vesting, and unlocking schedules.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
- Initial Issuance: At genesis (August 2023), various allocations became immediately available, while large portions are subject to long-term vesting and release schedules.
- Ongoing Issuance: Some rewards (e.g., staking) may be inflationary and drawn from the ecosystem reserve, particularly after initial allocations are distributed.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Amount (SEI)
|Unlock/Vesting Details
|Staking/Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|4.80B
|27% at genesis, 73% over 9 years; fuels staking, rewards, ecosystem growth
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|2.00B
|Long-term variable vesting
|Team
|20%
|2.00B
|1-year cliff, then 5 years variable vesting
|Foundation
|9%
|0.90B
|22% at genesis, 78% variable vesting over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|0.30B
|Fully vested early (at/near launch)
Key Principles
- Ecosystem & Staking Priority: Nearly half of the supply is dedicated to on-chain utility, governance, staking rewards, airdrops, and strategic ecosystem adoption.
- Investor and Team Alignment: Private sale and team tokens are locked and released gradually to align contributors with long-term project health.
- Transparency & Predictability: Unlock schedules are designed for transparency and to minimize significant supply shocks.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees.
- Staking: Holders delegate SEI to validators to secure the network and earn rewards. No minimum/maximum on stake or delegators; reward APR typically ~4.46%.
- Governance: SEI confers voting rights on network proposals.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and ecosystem funding are distributed from the reserve.
- Validator Incentives: Staked SEI secures the network, and both validators and delegators receive a pro-rata share of inflationary (reserve) rewards.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
-
Staking Rewards/Ecosystem Reserve: 27% released at genesis; the rest unlocks linearly or per schedule over 9 years.
-
Team: 1-year cliff (no tokens released), followed by incremental unlocking over 5 years.
-
Private Sale Investors: Long-term vesting with predictable monthly releases.
-
Foundation: 22% at launch; rest unlocks steadily over approximately 2 years.
-
Binance Launchpool: Tokens mostly unrestricted at or soon after launch.
-
Unbonding Period: There’s a 3-week waiting period for tokens to become liquid after unstaking.
Unlocking Schedule & Timetable
Summary Table (selected monthly events, simplified for clarity)
|Date
|Category
|Amount Unlocked (SEI)
|Mechanism
|2023-08-15
|Ecosystem Reserve
|1,300,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-08-15
|Binance Launchpool
|300,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-08-15
|Foundation
|200,000,000
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2024-09-15+
|Team
|42,222,222 (monthly)
|Cliff (after 1yr)
|2024-09-15+
|Private Sale Investors
|55,555,555 (monthly)
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
- Unlocks for team and private sale begin only after the respective cliffs end (e.g., Team after 1 year).
- Monthly unlock amounts are steady, supporting controlled supply growth into the market.
Implications and Design Analysis
- Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year unlock period for the majority of allocations supports price stability and sustained community/investor engagement.
- Staking & Ecosystem Growth: A massive ecosystem reserve incentivizes protocol usage and onboarding via grants/airdrops, essential for network effect.
- Team Alignment: Cliff + multiyear vesting ensures long-term commitment from core contributors and reduces risk of early sell pressure.
- Transparency: Published schedules and regular unlocks foster investor confidence.
Limitations and Considerations
- Inflationary mechanisms mean staking rewards may dilute circulating supply post-genesis; rate is determined by protocol governance.
- Precise monthly vesting amounts and recipient breakdowns may be adjusted according to governance or protocol upgrades.
- The ecosystem reserve’s use (e.g., how much goes to staking vs. grants) is subject to ongoing project decisions.
Conclusion & Actionable Insights
Sei’s token economics are structured to support both the security and sustainable growth of the network. With transparent, multi-year unlocks, large-scale staking rewards, and a bias toward incentivizing real ecosystem activity, SEI aims to empower both network validators and builders while minimizing supply shocks. Investors and participants should track unlock schedules and governance changes as both can impact circulating supply and incentive structures over time.
Table Format Used: Yes, for allocations and sample unlocks. For detailed monthly breakdowns and real-time unlock amounts, refer to Sei’s official documentation and on-chain data.
Токеноміка SEI (SEI): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки SEI (SEI) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів SEI, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів SEI, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку SEI, досліджуйте ціну токена SEI в реальному часі!
