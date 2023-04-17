Токеноміка Pepe (PEPE)
Інформація Pepe (PEPE)
Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни Pepe (PEPE)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена Pepe (PEPE), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Детальна структура токена Pepe (PEPE)
Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени PEPE. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.
Overview
Pepe (PEPE) is a meme cryptocurrency designed as a purely playful and community-driven asset. Its tokenomics are distinguished by radical simplicity and transparency, with a focus on fairness and wide distribution.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: The total supply of PEPE is 420.69 trillion tokens. This supply was minted in full at launch; no further tokens can be created.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There are no mechanisms—such as mining, staking rewards, or inflation—that issue new tokens after initial minting. PEPE is non-inflationary.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation
|Notes
|Uniswap V3 Liquidity Pool
|10% (~42.07T PEPE)
|Provided to bootstrap liquidity; accessible to all
|CEX Listings/Bridges/Ops
|6.9% (~29.03T PEPE)
|Reserved for centralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges, ops
|Public/Community
|~83% (~349.59T PEPE)
|Released directly to the public; no private or team allocations
Key Points:
- The project founders did not allocate tokens to themselves, employees, advisors, or for any private sales.
- The initial distribution emphasized immediate fair launch with wide access to the community.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- No Staking or Yield: PEPE does not feature any staking, liquidity provider rewards, or yield incentives. There are no dividends, profit-sharing, or on-chain rewards for holders.
- Primary Utility: PEPE serves as a speculative and memetic asset. It previously provided access to the “Pepe Palace” Discord for holders but this has since been discontinued.
- Trading: The main use case is trading on centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- No Voting Rights or Governance: Holding PEPE confers no governance or legal rights over any entity.
4. Lock-up and Unlocking Mechanism
- Immediate Unlock: The overwhelming majority of the supply was unlocked at launch; there are no vesting schedules, cliffs, or delayed unlocks for the public allocation.
- Liquidity and Reserve Allocations: The tokens set aside for liquidity pools and exchange operations were also immediately accessible, with a portion held in transparent multi-sig wallets.
- No Ongoing Token Unlocks: All scheduled unlock events are completed. The only recorded unlock event was the initial cliff at launch (April 17, 2023) for the community/incentive allocation.
5. Additional Notes: Security and Centralization
- No Minting or Superuser Powers: The contract owner has renounced ownership; there are no mint, pause, or freeze capabilities remaining.
- Contract Blacklist Function: A non-standard “blacklist” function was present but reportedly only used once.
- High Holder Concentration: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses control over 41% of the total supply, mostly belonging to exchange hot wallets and large liquidity providers.
6. Summary and Implications
- Pepe was designed for radical simplicity, transparency, and fairness, with all tokens unlocked and accessible to the community from inception.
- The absence of team allocations, investor vesting, or continual issuance reduces the risk of future dilution or insider selling events—a hallmark of memecoin ethos.
- PEPE’s complete lack of functional utility or incentive mechanisms means its value and adoption are wholly community-driven and speculative.
- Its viral growth and exceptional on-chain holder count highlight the power of memetic engagement, but also expose holders to volatility typical of meme assets.
Key Takeaway
Pepe’s token economics embody extreme transparency and minimalism—no scheduled releases, no special perks or utility, and no formal team compensation. The project's appeal and risk profile are tied singularly to community sentiment and speculative demand.
Токеноміка Pepe (PEPE): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки Pepe (PEPE) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів PEPE, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів PEPE, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку PEPE, досліджуйте ціну токена PEPE в реальному часі!
Відмова від відповідальності
Дані про токеноміку на цій сторінці отримані зі сторонніх джерел. MEXC не гарантує її точність. Будь ласка, проведіть ретельне дослідження перед інвестуванням.
