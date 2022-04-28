Токеноміка Ondo (ONDO)

Токеноміка Ondo (ONDO)

Дізнайтеся ключову інформацію про Ondo (ONDO), включаючи пропозицію токенів, модель розподілу та ринкові дані в режимі реального часу.
Інформація Ondo (ONDO)

Місія Ondo Foundation полягає в тому, щоб започаткувати нову еру фінансової інклюзивності та ефективності ринку за допомогою ончейн фінансових продуктів і послуг інституційного рівня.

Офіційний вебсайт:
https://ondo.foundation/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.ondo.foundation/ondo-token
Оглядач блокчейну:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xfAbA6f8e4a5E8Ab82F62fe7C39859FA577269BE3

Токеноміка та аналіз ціни Ondo (ONDO)

Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена Ondo (ONDO), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.

Ринкова капіталізація:
Загальна пропозиція:
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Історичний максимум:
Історичний мінімум:
Поточна ціна:
Детальна структура токена Ondo (ONDO)

Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени ONDO. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.

Ondo Finance is a DeFi protocol aiming to democratize institutional-grade financial instruments by bringing real-world assets (RWAs) onchain. Its native token, ONDO, plays a fundamental role in ecosystem governance and incentives. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics:

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard: ERC-20 on Ethereum.
  • Total Supply: 10 billion ONDO tokens.
  • Genesis: Tokens were created on April 28, 2022.
  • Transferability: Prior to January 18, 2024, all tokens were under a “Global Lock-Up,” meaning non-transferable. This lock was lifted via governance vote, marking the “Public Launch” of ONDO.

Allocation Mechanism

ONDO tokens are allocated across several categories, most notably:

Allocation GroupAllocation RecipientRationale/Future Use
Ecosystem GrowthCompany, Treasury, Ecosystem~5.21B tokens (52.11%) for contributors, developers, educators, researchers, and strategic partners. Aimed at long-term ecosystem incentives and growth.
Community Access SalePublic InvestorsEarly access via public sale mechanisms.
Team/Insiders*Core Team, Advisors, OthersStandard vesting and lock-ups typically implied, although specific numbers not given in this excerpt.
  • Detailed breakdowns for Team/Insiders can often be found in full documentation or token unlock reports.

Usage & Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: Main use post-launch is for protocol governance, including voting on proposals pertaining to new products (e.g., Flux Finance) and various DAOs.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Majority reserved for future distribution, designed for rewarding meaningful ecosystem activity (development, education, research, partnerships).
  • Liquidity & Trading: ONDO is listed on major CEXs (UpBit, Gate.io, Bybit, Bitget, MEXC) and available on Uniswap.

Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanism

Initial Global Lock-Up

  • Description: Zero transferability for all tokens until January 18, 2024 (“enableTransfer” event via governance).
  • Rationale: Alignment of team and community interests; regulatory clarity during early protocol phase.

Post-Lock-Up Unlocking

  • Unlock Structure:
    • Large “cliff” unlocks occurred on January 18, 2024:
      • 179M ONDO (“Community Access Sale” - Public Investors)
      • ~1.25B ONDO (“Ecosystem Growth” - Company/Treasury&Ecosystem)
    • Continuous linear unlocks for community sale participants began on January 18 and continued daily (e.g., 54,340 ONDO released per day to public investors).
    • Ecosystem allocations are earmarked for phased distribution over undefined future periods.
  • Schedule Example (excerpted recent points):
Unlock DateAmount (ONDO)Allocation RecipientUnlock TypeCumulative % of Allocation Unlocked
2024-01-18178,995,969.9Public InvestorsCliff14.30%
2024-01-181,250,608,690.8Ecosystem GrowthCliff14.30%
2024-01-18+54,340.0/dayPublic InvestorsLinear---
  • Implications:
    • Early unlocks created a 14%+ increase in circulating supply at launch.
    • Remaining allocations, especially for ecosystem growth and contributors, are subject to scheduled, phased unlocks, mitigating immediate dilution risk while incentivizing ongoing engagement.

Additional Considerations

  • No explicit staking mechanism as of the latest available information, but future incentives may include staking or DeFi integrations.
  • Audit coverage: Ondo contracts, including the token, have undergone multiple smart contract audits, supporting security claims around token and unlock mechanisms.
  • DAO Treasury Control: As of December 2024, the Ondo DAO’s treasury does not fully control all incentive allocations, hinting these are managed by supporting entities for targeted distribution.

Future Trajectory & Risks

  • Incentive Reserve: A vast ecosystem reserve (52.11%) offers flexibility for innovation, though allocation transparency and governance oversight remain critical for trust.
  • Unlock Schedule: Regular, predictable unlocks help market participants anticipate supply changes, but any major cliff events (like the January 2024 unlock) can introduce volatility.
  • Governance Influence: ONDO’s primary utility in governance requires active community and contributor participation to realize decentralization.

Summary Table (Key Details)

ElementDetails
Max Supply10,000,000,000 ONDO
Main AllocationsEcosystem Growth (52.11%), Community Sale (14%), others (team/advisors/unknown)
Lock-up Initial Phase“Global Lock-up” until Jan 18, 2024
Primary UsesGovernance, ecosystem development, incentives
Unlock PatternMajor cliff + ongoing linear unlocks
Key Unlock DatesJan 18, 2024 (major cliff), followed by daily linear releases for public sale allocation
Noteworthy RisksPotential supply shocks at major unlocks, governance capture, and allocation transparency

Ondo’s token economics reflect a blend of traditional DeFi governance design and large-scale RWA incentive engineering, with a strong emphasis on long-term ecosystem growth and gradual unlocks—though ongoing transparency and governance participation will be key to its sustainable success.

Токеноміка Ondo (ONDO): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання

Розуміння токеноміки Ondo (ONDO) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.

Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:

Загальна пропозиція:

Максимальна кількість токенів ONDO, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.

Циркуляційна пропозиція:

Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.

Максимальна пропозиція:

Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів ONDO, яка може існувати.

FDV (повністю розведена вартість):

Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.

Рівень інфляції:

Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.

Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?

Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.

Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.

Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.

Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.

Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку ONDO, досліджуйте ціну токена ONDO в реальному часі!

