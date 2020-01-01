Токеноміка Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Інформація Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Детальна структура токена Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени GRIFFAIN. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.
Overview
Griffain is a decentralized platform featuring a coordinated network of AI agents designed for on-chain action. The GRIFFAIN token powers this ecosystem, enabling both ownership and various incentive mechanisms. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage and incentive design, as well as the locking mechanisms and associated unlock timelines.
Issuance Mechanism
GRIFFAIN's issuance mechanism is centered around a capped token supply, distributed according to a predefined allocation schedule. Common industry practices reflected in comparable projects include:
- Token Generation Event (TGE): Initial creation and distribution, often followed by a schedule for unlocking reserved allocations.
- Vesting and Cliff Periods: Certain allocations—e.g., team, early backers—are locked and gradually released via vesting mechanisms to align incentives and prevent sharp market fluctuations.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation strategy distributes tokens among core stakeholders and supports sustainable ecosystem growth. Drawing on patterns observable from market-standard vesting schedules and tokenomics, the following table summarizes a representative allocation model (note: exact GRIFFAIN percentages may differ, but this structure reflects industry best practices and available data):
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Cliff Period
|Vesting Schedule
|Strategic Objective
|Ecosystem Growth
|~25
|-
|24 months post-TGE
|Stimulate adoption, partnerships
|Team & Core Contributors
|~15
|12-24 months
|24-36 months after cliff
|Long-term alignment, retention
|Pre-Seed & Seed Investors
|~15
|6-12 months
|12-24 months after cliff
|Early funding, aligned interests
|Treasury
|~14
|12 months
|36 months after cliff
|Platform sustainability, governance
|Loyalty/Community/Rewards
|~10
|12 months
|36 months after cliff
|Retain users, reward participation
|Liquidity
|~8
|None
|Immediate at TGE
|Exchange liquidity, bootstrap trading
|Listing/Marketing
|~8
|6-12 months
|12 months after cliff
|Expansion, awareness
|Advisors/Backers
|~5
|6 months
|12-24 months after cliff
|Strategic support, guidance
Actual figures and categories may be influenced by final tokenomics—confirmed details should be reviewed in official Griffain documentation or verified releases.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Token Utility:
- Transaction Fees: GRIFFAIN tokens are used for agent-facilitated transactions across the protocol.
- Agent Wallets/Operations: Tokens enable and maintain agent-driven on-chain operations.
- Staking and Governance: Holders may participate in protocol governance and/or stake tokens to secure the network or earn a share of protocol fees.
Incentives:
- Ecosystem Rewards: Distributed via staking, liquidity mining, or engagement incentives to users contributing to Griffain.
- Special/Personal Agent Programs: Incentives for developing, operating, or integrating AI agent solutions.
Locking Mechanism
Vesting and Locking Details:
- Team Allocations: Typically feature extended cliffs (12-24 months) and multi-year vesting to ensure ongoing project engagement.
- Seed/Private Sale Allocations: Feature shorter cliffs and faster release schedules, but are still phased to mitigate immediate sell pressure.
- Ecosystem/Treasury Allocations: Unlock over longer periods, supporting a sustainable, incentivized ecosystem.
Unlocking Timeline
The unlocking schedule is structured to phase tokens gradually into the market. Common characteristics include:
- Initial Release: A percentage of tokens (liquidity, some ecosystem rewards) enters circulation at TGE.
- Monthly/Quarterly Vesting: Allocations to team, investors, and community unlock incrementally, typically on a monthly or quarterly basis, following their respective cliffs.
- Complete Vesting: Most token allocations are fully unlocked within 3–4 years after TGE, balancing growth with market impact.
Implications and Analysis
- Market Stability: Gradual unlocking and long vesting periods aim to reduce volatility, prevent large dumps, and align long-term incentives.
- Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations for ecosystem and community rewards signal Griffain’s commitment to decentralized growth, network effects, and robust agent development.
- Governance and Flexibility: Treasury and governance token allocations allow for protocol upgrades, new incentive schemes, and adaptive capital deployment by the community.
Key Takeaways
- GRIFFAIN’s tokenomics structure is designed for long-term commitment, network growth, and sustainability.
- A sophisticated incentive system powers both agent-driven utility and ongoing user/community engagement.
- Carefully staged unlocks protect market integrity while providing consistent resources for development and adoption.
Always refer to the latest official Griffain documentation for precise percentages and dates, as exact figures may be subject to on-chain governance or DAO decisions.
Токеноміка Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів GRIFFAIN, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів GRIFFAIN, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку GRIFFAIN, досліджуйте ціну токена GRIFFAIN в реальному часі!
