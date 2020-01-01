Токеноміка FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)
Інформація FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)
Fartcoin — це мемкоїн у мережі SOL.
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Детальна структура токена FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)
Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени FARTCOIN. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.
Issuance Mechanism
Fartcoin employs a unique, community-centered issuance mechanism. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies that rely on mining, staking, or pre-mined allocations, Fartcoin distributes its tokens through a "submission-based" model. Users can earn newly issued tokens by submitting their best fart jokes or memes. This gamified method not only encourages creative participation but also ties token generation directly to community engagement and content creation. The technical issuance leverages the Solana blockchain’s scalability and low transaction fees, ensuring high accessibility and fast distribution to participants.
Allocation Mechanism
Fartcoin diverges sharply from standard private sale, team, or VC allocation models. Instead, its tokens are primarily allocated via community-driven activities:
- Submission rewards: The main allocation vehicle is rewarding users for content submissions (jokes, memes), effectively turning meme creation into the "mining" process.
- Community focus: There’s no indication of significant pre-mines, reserve allocations, or VC lockups commonly found in other projects. This maximizes decentralization and grassroots involvement from the outset.
- Ongoing distribution: Rather than a fixed genesis distribution, allocation remains ongoing and adaptive, tied directly to user participation rates.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
The most remarkable feature of Fartcoin’s usage and incentive mechanism is its integration of humor and blockchain utility:
- Community engagement: Participation is rewarded in Fartcoin via meme/joke submissions, fostering continuous engagement.
- Gamification of economics: Every blockchain transaction triggers a digital fart sound effect—a creative, lighthearted way to make crypto access playful and distinctive.
- Technical utility: Fartcoin is compatible with Solana dApps, leveraging the network’s ecosystem and infrastructure.
- Incentives are tied to creativity and interaction, rather than passive holding or capital investment, encouraging a steady cycle of user activity.
Lock-Up Mechanism
Based on available evidence, Fartcoin does not employ traditional lock-up mechanisms typical in more "serious" crypto projects:
- No vesting schedules: Since the distribution is ongoing and based on continuous participation, standard vesting schedules for team or investors are not a core part of the model.
- No early private allocations: This removes lock-ups associated with team/dev/VC allocations and presumptive cliffs.
- Circulation is immediate, reflecting the project's focus on unrestricted community access and minimization of central control.
Unlocking Time
There is no evidence of a structured unlock schedule for Fartcoin. The continual, submission-driven issuance provides immediate liquidity to recipients:
- Tokens earned through participation are available to users without delay.
- No vesting or unlock cliffs correspond to core stakeholders, since the model is inherently permissionless and egalitarian.
Summary Table
|Element
|Mechanism/Policy
|Issuance
|Submission-based rewards for fart jokes/memes; ongoing community issuance
|Allocation
|No pre-mines/VC/team allocations; community-driven, ongoing reward allocation
|Usage & Incentive
|Gamified participation; digital sound effects; meme-driven engagement
|Lock-Up
|No traditional lock-up or vesting schedules
|Unlocking
|Immediate—no delayed unlocks or vesting periods
Historical Context, Implications & Scenarios
Fartcoin represents a new wave of meme economics, different from first-generation meme coins like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu that featured simple, inflationary issuance and passive holding. It reflects broader crypto trends toward gamification, community-centered growth, and the fusion of humor with decentralized finance.
- Potential Implications: The lack of structured lock-ups or VC allocations reduces the risk of mass dumps from insiders, while the playful, participatory model may fuel sustainable growth—as long as community interest remains high.
- Risks/Limits: If meme engagement wanes or the novelty fades, issuance and participation could stall, potentially affecting ecosystem dynamism and token value.
- Recommendations: Prospective participants should consider the token’s foundation in social and cultural engagement rather than conventional DeFi use cases.
Conclusion
Fartcoin’s tokenomics reflect its meme-driven ethos: creative, decentralized, and built for community fun. Its economics are deliberately simple—with ongoing, participation-tied issuance, no VC lock-ups, and immediate circulation. Its long-term trajectory will likely depend on sustained community contribution and the ability to keep the humor and engagement fresh.
Токеноміка FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів FARTCOIN, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів FARTCOIN, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку FARTCOIN, досліджуйте ціну токена FARTCOIN в реальному часі!
Як купити FARTCOIN
Зацікавлені в додаванні FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) у свій портфель? MEXC підтримує різні способи купівлі FARTCOIN, включаючи кредитні картки, банківські перекази та P2P-торгівлю. Незалежно від того, новачок ви чи професіонал, MEXC робить купівлю криптовалюти простою та безпечною.
Історія ціни FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)
Аналіз історії ціни FARTCOIN допомагає користувачам зрозуміти минулі рухи ринку, ключові рівні підтримки/опору та моделі волатильності. Незалежно від того, чи відстежуєте ви історичні максимуми, чи визначаєте тренди, історичні дані є важливою частиною прогнозу цін та технічного аналізу.
Прогноз ціни FARTCOIN
Хочете знати, куди рухається FARTCOIN? Наша сторінка прогнозу ціни FARTCOIN поєднує в собі ринкові настрої, історичні тенденції та технічні індикатори, щоб надати прогноз на майбутнє.
Чому варто обрати MEXC?
MEXC — одна з найкращих у світі криптовалютних бірж, якій довіряють мільйони користувачів у всьому світі. Незалежно від того, новачок ви чи професіонал, MEXC — ваш найпростіший шлях до криптовалюти.
Відмова від відповідальності
Дані про токеноміку на цій сторінці отримані зі сторонніх джерел. MEXC не гарантує її точність. Будь ласка, проведіть ретельне дослідження перед інвестуванням.
Купити FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)
Сума
1 FARTCOIN = 1,02713 USD