Токеноміка Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Дізнайтеся ключову інформацію про Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), включаючи пропозицію токенів, модель розподілу та ринкові дані в режимі реального часу.
Інформація Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Just a chill guy — це мемкоїн у мережі Solana.

https://www.chillguy.io/
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Токеноміка та аналіз ціни Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.

Ринкова капіталізація:
$ 45,84M
$ 45,84M$ 45,84M
Загальна пропозиція:
$ 1,00B
$ 1,00B$ 1,00B
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
$ 999,95M
$ 999,95M$ 999,95M
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
$ 45,84M
$ 45,84M$ 45,84M
Історичний максимум:
$ 0,6985
$ 0,6985$ 0,6985
Історичний мінімум:
$ 0,01784659462823309
$ 0,01784659462823309$ 0,01784659462823309
Поточна ціна:
$ 0,04584
$ 0,04584$ 0,04584

Детальна структура токена Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени CHILLGUY. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.

Below is a comprehensive overview of the token economics for "Just a chill guy," including its issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, as well as lock-up details and unlocking timelines. The analysis draws on current industry knowledge around tokenomics structures; any project-specific nuances are highlighted as available from public disclosures.

Issuance Mechanism

The issuance mechanism determines how "Just a chill guy" tokens are created and brought into circulation. Typically, crypto projects use several mechanisms such as:

  • Genesis Minting: Initial supply created at the project launch.
  • Ongoing Emissions: Scheduled token emissions (e.g., via mining, staking rewards, or vesting).
  • Event-Driven Issuance: Tokens distributed in response to specific project milestones or governance votes.

For "Just a chill guy," confirm the following:

  • Whether the project deployed all tokens at once (fixed supply) or if tokens are emitted over time.
  • If any mint/burn controls exist (e.g., for deflationary supply).

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation mechanism reflects how tokens are distributed among participants, stakeholders, and project functions. Typical allocation categories include:

  • Team & Founders: Often subject to vesting and lock-ups to align incentives.
  • Investors/Backers: Allocation for pre-sale or private sale participants.
  • Community & Ecosystem: Used for airdrops, rewards, liquidity mining, or development grants.
  • Treasury/Reserves: Held for future usage, project stability, or liquidity.

For "Just a chill guy":

  • Review the breakdown of total supply by category (team, investors, community, etc.).
  • Assess any mechanisms to adjust allocation over time.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

The token’s utility and the incentive structure drive demand and community engagement. Common mechanisms include:

  • Transactional Utility: Used as payment within the ecosystem (fees, access, in-game assets, etc.).
  • Governance: Provides voting rights or influence over protocol parameters.
  • Rewards/Staking: Earning additional tokens for providing liquidity or security.
  • Burning Mechanisms: Tokens are removed from supply to create deflationary pressure.

Evaluation for "Just a chill guy":

  • List current and proposed uses of the token within the ecosystem.
  • Highlight any staking, rewards, or governance functions.
  • Note any incentive alignment for users, contributors, and partners.

Lock-Up Mechanism

To ensure long-term engagement and avoid market shocks, tokens are often subject to lock-ups, such as:

  • Cliff Vesting: Tokens are held for a period before any release.
  • Linear Vesting: Gradual release over time after the cliff.
  • Dynamic Lockups: Governed by participation, governance, or milestones.

In the context of "Just a chill guy":

  • Describe any locking used for core contributors, investors, or community allocations.
  • Specify different lock-up durations across allocation types if they exist.

Unlocking Time

Unlocking refers to the schedule at which locked tokens become transferable:

  • Immediate Unlock: No restrictions beyond the initial distribution.
  • Staged Unlocks: Release in set increments at regular intervals (monthly/quarterly).
  • Performance-Based Unlocks: Contingent on milestones or contributions.

For "Just a chill guy":

  • Provide an overview of the unlocking calendar across all allocation types.
  • Highlight upcoming major unlocking dates that may impact circulating supply and price dynamics.

Industry Context, Risks & Implications

Understanding these aspects is essential for evaluating:

  • Market Supply & Dilution: Unlocks and emissions affect circulating supply and potential price impact.
  • Incentive Alignment: Properly structured vesting ensures ongoing commitment from the team and major stakeholders.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Effective usage incentives drive adoption and engagement.

Possible Risks

  • High Initial Unlocks: Risk of price volatility if large tranches of tokens unlock at once.
  • Low Utility: If the token serves little purpose, demand and price may suffer.
  • Weak Emission Controls: Excessive inflation can undermine market value.

Actionable Insights

  • Check the project’s whitepaper, website, or on-chain analytics for the most recent and granular data on "Just a chill guy" tokenomics.
  • Track major unlock events and align them with market positioning and community activity.

Note: The details above assume standard industry practices. For the most precise information—such as the actual allocation percentages, vesting schedules, issuance amounts, and real-world utility—refer to the latest official documentation and on-chain activity related to "Just a chill guy". If you request, I can synthesize recent news, research, or governance proposals pertaining specifically to this project for deeper insights.

Токеноміка Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання

Розуміння токеноміки Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.

Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:

Загальна пропозиція:

Максимальна кількість токенів CHILLGUY, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.

Циркуляційна пропозиція:

Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.

Максимальна пропозиція:

Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів CHILLGUY, яка може існувати.

FDV (повністю розведена вартість):

Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.

Рівень інфляції:

Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.

Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?

Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.

Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.

Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.

Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.

Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку CHILLGUY, досліджуйте ціну токена CHILLGUY в реальному часі!

Відмова від відповідальності

Дані про токеноміку на цій сторінці отримані зі сторонніх джерел. MEXC не гарантує її точність. Будь ласка, проведіть ретельне дослідження перед інвестуванням.