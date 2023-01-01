Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени BONK. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.

Overview

Bonk ($BONK) is a meme-driven Solana-based token designed for ecosystem engagement, initially launched via an airdrop during Solana’s depressed market sentiment. It operates as an SPL token on Solana, with bridged versions on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum. As of June 2025, Bonk stands out for its high community engagement, unique DeFi integrations, and carefully structured token economics.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Fixed Max Supply : BONK has a capped maximum supply of approximately 93.56 trillion tokens , reduced from previous burns.

: BONK has a capped maximum supply of approximately , reduced from previous burns. No Ongoing Minting/Inflation: All tokens were created at genesis with no programmed inflation or continuous issuance.

Burn Mechanism:

BonkBot, a Telegram trading bot, charges a 1% trading fee on all trades. The collected fees are used entirely to buy back BONK tokens. Of this, 10% is automatically burned, reducing circulating and max supply, while other portions are re-injected into the ecosystem for various incentives and burn activities.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Bonk's token allocation is community-centric, targeting users, builders, and incentive programs rather than traditional fundraising. The breakdown is as follows:

Allocation Category % of Supply Vesting / Lockup Early Contributors 21.0% 3-year linear vesting 40 Solana NFT Projects 21.0% Variable (typically via airdrop) Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users 15.8% Immediate/airdrop BONK DAO (Community Initiatives) 15.8% DAO-controlled Solana Artists & Collectors 10.5% Immediate/airdrop Solana Developers 5.3% Immediate/airdrop Initial Liquidity 5.3% Deployed to DEXs Marketing 5.3% For promotion/use

Key Features:

No token sale, either public or private—no fundraising through token sale occurred.

Early Contributors (22 core supporters) are subject to structured vesting, incentivizing long-term development.

Community initiatives (via BONK DAO) and ecosystem partners are large recipients, furthering the network’s grassroot engagement approach.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

A. Core Utilities

Liquidity Providing: Users can provide liquidity on BonkSwap and partner DEXs (e.g., pairing BONK with SOL, USDC), earning trading fees (APYs ranging from ~23%–43% as of early 2024).

Users can provide liquidity on BonkSwap and partner DEXs (e.g., pairing BONK with SOL, USDC), earning trading fees (APYs ranging from ~23%–43% as of early 2024). Staking: Liquidity providers are rewarded with esBONK, a staked derivative. esBONK can be further staked to unlock real BONK linearly over 365 days.

Liquidity providers are rewarded with esBONK, a staked derivative. esBONK can be further staked to unlock real BONK linearly over 365 days. Bonk or Bust: A binary options game on BonkSwap, using BONK as the bet currency for up/down predictions on the SOL/USD price.

A binary options game on BonkSwap, using BONK as the bet currency for up/down predictions on the SOL/USD price. Bridging: BONK is accessible cross-chain, but utility is mainly on Solana.

B. Incentive Mechanisms

esBONK Staking Rewards: ~55.56 million esBONK distributed daily to liquidity providers. esBONK can be staked to unlock BONK 1:1 over 365 days (no minimum/maximum).

BonkBot Referral Program: Referrers earn a share of trading fees in BONK: 30% for month 1, 20% for month 2, 10% perpetually from month 3 onward. Paid from 20% of trading fees allocated for referrals within BonkBot.

Trading Fee Distribution & Burn: On BonkBot, all trading fees are used to buy back BONK. 10% of these are instantly burned; other percentages support team, community, infrastructure, and development.



4. Lockup Mechanism and Vesting

Team (Early Contributors) Vesting: 3-year linear vesting schedule that began January 1, 2023. Unlocks happen daily, with ~19.16 billion BONK released per day to this group, continuing until end-2025.

3-year linear vesting schedule that began January 1, 2023. Unlocks happen daily, with ~19.16 billion BONK released per day to this group, continuing until end-2025. Airdrop Recipients: No lock-up for most airdropped tokens; distributed for immediate liquidity/usage.

No lock-up for most airdropped tokens; distributed for immediate liquidity/usage. DAO and Community Allocations: Controlled and released by BONK DAO at their discretion.

Controlled and released by BONK DAO at their discretion. Liquidity/Marketing/Artists/Developers: Immediate deployment with no vesting.

5. Unlocking Timeline

Early Contributors

Start date: January 1, 2023

Vesting: 3 years, linear daily unlocks (~19.16 billion BONK/day)

End date: January 1, 2026

Other Allocations

Airdrops and ecosystem shares were released immediately or as scheduled by the DAO or ecosystem partners.

Summary Table (Key Unlocks):

Group Start End Unlock Type Notes Early Contributors Jan 1, 2023 Jan 1, 2026 Daily linear vesting 21% of total supply Public & Ecosystem Dec 2022/Jan 2023 --- Immediate Airdrops, DAO, etc. DAO (Community) Jan 2023 Ongoing As determined 15.8% Total, DAO control

6. Circulating and Total Supply (as of June 2025)

Current Circulating Supply : ~79.4 trillion BONK

: ~79.4 trillion BONK Total/Burned Supply: Max supply reduced over time, currently ~88.8 trillion BONK (due to burn functions).

7. Criticisms & Nuances

Concentration : The top 10 wallet addresses on Solana together hold ~35% of the total supply, suggesting centralization risk.

: The top 10 wallet addresses on Solana together hold ~35% of the total supply, suggesting centralization risk. No On-chain Voting Power : BONK does not confer governance rights, profit-sharing, or legal claims.

: BONK does not confer governance rights, profit-sharing, or legal claims. Speculative Nature: BONK’s market cap and price history demonstrate extreme volatility, often tied to sentiment and viral events, highlighting memecoin dynamics.

Conclusion & Implications

BONK’s tokenomics blend aggressive memecoin distribution with structured, community-dominated allocation, robust staking incentives, and meaningful burn mechanics. Its design:

Fosters long-term developer/community loyalty via vests and DAO control,

Maximizes immediate network effects with airdrops,

Reduces supply through gameified utility and burn,

Incentivizes holders with staking and DeFi opportunities.

However, users and investors should remain cognizant of large holder concentration, the lack of governance, and the speculative nature of demand beyond core utility and ecosystem incentives.

For the latest, always verify via Bonk’s DAO or official resources, as supply and unlocking schedules may evolve with additional DAO-driven proposals and community decisions.