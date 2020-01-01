Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени BABYDOGE. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.

Overview

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a BEP-20 meme coin deployed on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to both incentivize holding and provide utility within a growing ecosystem that includes a swap platform and NFT marketplace. Key mechanisms include deflationary burns, rewards for holders, and an ecosystem-centric usage model.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Max Supply : 420 quadrillion BABYDOGE

: 420 quadrillion BABYDOGE Token Creation : All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no further mining or inflationary issuance.

: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no further mining or inflationary issuance. Burn Mechanism: A portion of every transaction fee is automatically routed to a dead (burn) wallet, reducing total supply over time and promoting scarcity.

2. Allocation Mechanism

There are no vesting or unlock schedules for the core token supply, as the entire supply was present at launch.

Transaction Fees : Each transaction incurs a 10% fee, split as follows: 5% Redistribution: Automatically rewarded to all existing token holders. 5% Liquidity and Burns: Half of this is sold to BNB and paired with remaining tokens to provide liquidity on decentralized exchanges (e.g., PancakeSwap), while a portion is regularly burned.

: Each transaction incurs a 10% fee, split as follows:

Allocation Structure (at launch):

Allocation Area Percent (%) Mechanism Public Circulating 100 All tokens went into circulation

There are no team, investor, or foundation allocations subject to locks; all tokens are in open circulation, but ongoing burns constantly reduce the liquid supply.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Holder Rewards: 5% of every on-chain transaction is automatically redistributed to BABYDOGE holders, incentivizing long-term holding.

5% of every on-chain transaction is automatically redistributed to BABYDOGE holders, incentivizing long-term holding. Automatic Liquidity: Part of each transaction is used for adding to DEX liquidity, supporting a healthy market.

Part of each transaction is used for adding to DEX liquidity, supporting a healthy market. Burns: Frequent automated token burns increase scarcity.

Frequent automated token burns increase scarcity. Ecosystem Utility: BABYDOGE can be used across Baby Doge’s swap, NFT marketplace, and planned DeFi applications.

4. Locking Mechanism

No Explicit Locks or Vesting: There is no vesting contract or token lock schedule for any party.

There is no vesting contract or token lock schedule for any party. All tokens were tradeable from the moment of launch, save for those that are continually burned via transaction fees.

5. Unlocking Time

None: There are no scheduled unlocks. The entire supply was freely circulating at launch, and supply decreases via continuous burns rather than unlocks.

6. Deflationary Dynamics and Supply Table

Token Attribute Value Initial Maximum Supply 420,000,000,000,000,000 BABYDOGE Scheduled Unlocks None Locking None Burn Mechanism Active, constant via transaction fees Holder Redistribution 5% of every transaction

Summary and Analysis

Deflationary Design: Baby Doge Coin’s principal innovation is its aggressive deflationary model, with periodic burns and redistribution ensuring active holder incentives.

Baby Doge Coin’s principal innovation is its aggressive deflationary model, with periodic burns and redistribution ensuring active holder incentives. No Vesting or Locks: All tokens exist on the open market from genesis, and there are no “team unlock” risks typical to other token launches.

All tokens exist on the open market from genesis, and there are no “team unlock” risks typical to other token launches. Reward and Usage Alignment: Holder rewards are immediate and ongoing, directly linked to chain activity and trading volume, connecting token usage with long-term holder incentives.

Holder rewards are immediate and ongoing, directly linked to chain activity and trading volume, connecting token usage with long-term holder incentives. Ecosystem Focus: While initially a meme token, the project’s tokenomics are shifting toward more utility (DeFi, NFTs), relying on ongoing burns and community use rather than emissions or unlock events to keep incentives aligned.

Limitations & Risks

Hyperdeflationary Claims: While frequent burns can support price, their actual effect may vary with overall trading activity—low transaction volumes could limit meaningful long-term value appreciation from burning alone.

While frequent burns can support price, their actual effect may vary with overall trading activity—low transaction volumes could limit meaningful long-term value appreciation from burning alone. Market Impact: The absence of vesting means there are no large cliff unlocks; however, as a meme coin, price and liquidity risks remain high, and the tokenomics model is sensitive to maintaining active transaction volumes for rewards and burns.

Actionable Insight: The tokenomics of Baby Doge Coin are atypical compared to many DeFi projects: The entire supply is available from launch, but ongoing burns and holder rewards are designed to support long-term value. Prospective holders should focus on ecosystem activity, as rewards and burns are transaction-driven rather than time-driven.

In summary: Baby Doge Coin is a fully-circulating, hyperdeflationary meme token with a unique fee-and-burn model, offering continuous passive incentives for holders and with no team or investor vesting cliffs. Its main economic risk and opportunity hinges on the ecosystem’s growth and trading activity.