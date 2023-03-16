Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени ARB. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.

Overview

Arbitrum’s token (ARB) serves as the governance token for the Arbitrum network, which is a leading suite of Layer-2 solutions for Ethereum, including Arbitrum One (the general-purpose optimistic rollup) and Arbitrum Nova (gamified and social rollup). Below, you’ll find an in-depth analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking mechanisms, and unlocking schedule, along with a properly formatted allocation table.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Fixed total supply: ARB launched with a capped supply and does not have a native inflationary or ongoing issuance mechanism. The allocation and future emissions are governed by the DAO and determined primarily during the genesis event and via pre-scheduled unlocks.

2. Allocation Mechanism

At launch, ARB tokens were distributed as follows:

Allocation Recipient Initial ARB Tokens Percentage of Total Supply DAO Treasury 3,526,000,000 35.27% User Airdrop 1,162,000,000 11.62% DAO Airdrop 113,000,000 1.13% Arbitrum Foundation Unlocking (gradual) -- Investors* Unlocking (vested) -- Team / Advisors* Unlocking (vested) --

* Exact allocations for Investors and Team/Advisors are part of the total, with detailed unlock schedules—see below.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Governance: ARB is used for voting on proposals governing Arbitrum’s protocol upgrades and resource allocation.

The DAO can grant ARB tokens to ecosystem projects and contributors to foster growth, security, and adoption. Airdrops: Initial and ongoing airdrops are used to seed broad community ownership and incentivize participation.

4. Locking Mechanism

Vesting: Large allocations to the team, investors, and advisors are subject to strict vesting schedules. These tokens release linearly or with cliffs, depending on the party.

Gradual unlocks for the Arbitrum Foundation and ecosystem partners, typically on a daily or monthly schedule, minimize supply shocks. DAO-controlled treasury: Over one-third of all ARB are held by the DAO Treasury, with spending subject to on-chain governance votes, ensuring community control rather than automatic or insider release.

5. Unlocking Time & Schedule

Example Unlock Schedule (Initial Years):

Date Allocation Recipient Amount (ARB) % of Total Supply 2023-03-16 DAO Treasury 3,526,000,000 35.27% 2023-03-23 User Airdrop 1,162,000,000 11.62% 2023-03-23 DAO Airdrop 113,000,000 1.13% 2023-04-17+ Arbitrum Foundation 513,347 (daily) ~0.005%/day ... ... ... ... Ongoing Foundation, Investors, Team Linear unlocks --

Unlock cadence: Arbitrum Foundation tokens began unlocking with daily increments (see table).

Subject to multi-year vesting with specific cliffs and tranches (e.g., one-year cliff followed by linear monthly releases), ensuring a gradual and predictable market release. DAO Airdrop/Treasury: Unlocked for governance and ecosystem spending at launch, but moved only following DAO proposals.

Insights & Implications

Supply discipline: A completely capped initial supply restrains inflation and overhang risks, while unlocking schedules are designed to limit sudden influxes that could destabilize markets.

A completely capped initial supply restrains inflation and overhang risks, while unlocking schedules are designed to limit sudden influxes that could destabilize markets. Community-first distribution: Over one-third of tokens governed by the DAO and a significant chunk distributed to users, showcasing a strong emphasis on decentralization and community governance.

Over one-third of tokens governed by the DAO and a significant chunk distributed to users, showcasing a strong emphasis on decentralization and community governance. Incentive alignment: Vesting and gradual unlocks for insiders better align long-term development interests and minimize risks of near-term selling pressure.

Vesting and gradual unlocks for insiders better align long-term development interests and minimize risks of near-term selling pressure. Governance flexibility: Future modifications to ARB’s economics and incentives are possible but require DAO consensus, creating checks and balances.

Limitations and Counterarguments

Potential future dilution: While ARB is capped now, there’s nothing preventing the DAO from authorizing additional issuance if deemed necessary for protocol sustainability or incentives.

While ARB is capped now, there’s nothing preventing the DAO from authorizing additional issuance if deemed necessary for protocol sustainability or incentives. Centralization risk during early years: Regardless of vesting, large initial allocations to insiders exist—how these are governed and distributed as they unlock remains an evolving governance challenge.

Recommendations & Conclusion

Monitor unlock events and DAO proposals: Large unlocks or major treasury grants can have significant market impacts.

Large unlocks or major treasury grants can have significant market impacts. Consider governance participation: As ARB is a pure governance token, its value and utility are maximized for engaged community members influencing protocol direction.

As ARB is a pure governance token, its value and utility are maximized for engaged community members influencing protocol direction. Understand scheduled unlocks: Awareness of the unlock schedule is critical for anticipating shifts in circulating supply and potential price volatility.

The ARB token economics reflect a maturing approach to decentralized governance in Ethereum’s Layer-2 landscape—balancing growth, decentralization, and long-term sustainability.