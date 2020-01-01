Токеноміка AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Інформація AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
AI Agent Layer підтримує динамічну екосистему автономних ШІ-агентів. На платформі ви можете створювати ШІ-агентів, використовуючи дані з X та інформацію, надану користувачем. Кожен ШІ-агент токенізується та інтегрується з нативним токеном екосистеми ($AIFUN). Основні функції: створення ШІ-агентів — створення ШІ-агентів на основі персоналізованих профілів у Twitter або ваших власних описів. Розблокуйте реальну цінність — кожен ШІ-агент автоматично отримує токен. Коли крива зв'язку досягає 100%, токен стає доступним для торгівлі на DEX. Підвищення ліквідності $AIFUN — кожне створення та купівля ШІ-агента сприяє збільшенню пулу ліквідності нашого нативного токена $AIFUN.
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена AI Agent Layer (AIFUN), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Детальна структура токена AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени AIFUN. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.
Below is a comprehensive overview of AI Agent Layer token economics, focusing on common design patterns across leading agent protocol platforms (like Virtuals Protocol, Wayfinder, Dripster, and related infrastructure), as no universally named “AI Agent Layer” asset appears, but the category shares foundational mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Agent Offering (IAO): Agents are typically launched via an Initial Agent Offering. Users can purchase the agent’s tokens during this phase. If a target market cap is reached (e.g., $610,500 on Virtuals Protocol), the agent launches officially, often becoming tradable on platforms like Uniswap.
- Bonding Curves: Many projects use bonding curves for fair token distribution and price discovery. For example, tokens are issued along a bonding curve that increases token price as the supply grows, incentivizing early participation and providing liquidity on launch (Dripster, Virtuals Protocol).
- NFT Minting: In some networks, agents are minted as NFTs, providing unique onchain identities and enabling further tokenization (e.g., on Messari x Autonolas research).
2. Allocation Mechanism
- User/Creator Purchases: Buyers in the IAO receive agent tokens proportional to their contributions.
- Liquidity Provision: Upon launch, a portion of agent tokens + platform tokens (e.g., VIRTUAL) are paired to form a liquidity pool on a DEX like Uniswap.
- Treasury and Ecosystem: A share of tokens or proceeds is typically reserved for the project treasury or future growth; token buybacks and burns may be scheduled to manage supply.
- Creator Incentive: Often, the agent creator receives a share of tokens or future LP rights (e.g., 2% to creator and LP lock for 10 years).
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Revenue Sharing (Indirect): Users pay agent tokens to access services (e.g., AI queries, digital goods), with a split going to:
- Covering inference/computing costs
- Project treasury for platform growth
- Liquidity pool stabilization via buybacks and burns
- Transactional Taxes: Some platforms incorporate a token trade tax (e.g., 1%) to bootstrap resources for inference and agent compute.
- Staking and Slashing: Some agent networks require developers to stake layer tokens to align economic incentives; stakes are slashed for failed execution (as observed in Wayfinder).
- Marketplace Interactions: Agent tokens are used to buy, rent, and invest in agents on the in-platform marketplace.
- No Direct Dividend: Notably, revenues typically do not flow directly to tokenholders; rather, buybacks and burns reduce supply, supporting price appreciation.
4. Lock-up Mechanism
- Liquidity Pool Lock: After agent token launch and liquidity pool creation, LP tokens (representing the agent-platform token pair) are locked for extensive periods (e.g., 10 years), effectively preventing early liquidity withdrawal and ensuring stability.
- Creator Lock: In some setups, the agent’s creator retains control or ownership of locked LP tokens for the specified period.
- Staking Mechanisms: Developers and other participants may need to lock tokens as a commitment to the ecosystem and penalize malicious or failed activity.
5. Unlocking Time
- Fixed Timelines: Liquidity paired in the LP (e.g., agent token + VIRTUAL) remains locked for a predetermined period—frequently 10 years, after which the tokens become accessible.
- Milestone-Based Unlocks: Some projects may tie unlock events to specific protocol milestones, such as market cap thresholds or product launches, though 10-year hard locks are common for LPs.
- No Accelerated Vesting: Generally, no mechanisms allow for early unlock or withdrawal to maintain protocol integrity.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism
|Typical Parameters/Models
|Issuance
|IAO, Bonding Curve, NFT Minting
|Market cap trigger ($610k+), bonding curve growth, unique NFT per agent
|Allocation
|User, Creator, Treasury, Liquidity Pool
|Portion to buyer, creator (2%), project treasury, LP pairing (10 years)
|Usage & Incentives
|Platform fees, inference costs, trade tax
|1% tax, service payments, revenue split, buyback and burn, staking/slashing
|Lock-up
|LP token lock, creator lock, staking
|10-year LP lock, creator control, staking for execution performance
|Unlocking Time
|Fixed (10 years), milestone events
|No accelerated vesting
Key Takeaways
- Hybrid On/Off-Chain Models: Most platforms operate with agent actions off-chain for scalability but enforce value-capture and governance on-chain.
- Bonding and Buybacks: Bonding curves and buyback-and-burn mechanisms help drive sustainable price dynamics while funding agent operations and platform development.
- Long-Term Locks: Aggressive LP locking (e.g., 10 years) is designed to foster ecosystem trust, discourage pump-and-dump activities, and ensure persistent liquidity.
Counterpoints & Limitations
- Protocol Evolution: These mechanisms are still experimental and subject to rapid change. Innovative incentive designs are emerging, but long-term viability remains to be proven.
- Commoditization of Agents: Individual agents may struggle to retain value; the infrastructure layer supporting agent creation is likely to be the primary locus of sustainable value accrual.
Final Thoughts
The token economic models of AI Agent Layer protocols are designed to optimize early adoption, ensure long-run sustainability, and align incentives among creators, users, operators, and the broader ecosystem. Deep liquidity locks, revenue-driven buyback cycles, and off-chain agent innovation paired with on-chain governance form the pillars of these evolving protocols. However, as the agent landscape matures, expect further refinement and evolution of these mechanisms to address challenges of scalability, security, and value capture.
Токеноміка AI Agent Layer (AIFUN): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів AIFUN, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів AIFUN, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку AIFUN, досліджуйте ціну токена AIFUN в реальному часі!
