Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why
Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte ordered federal mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin considering cryptocurrency in risk assessments when issuing mortgages to customers.
Fxstreet
2025/06/27 09:05
Galaxy and Manifold deposited a total of 30 million USDC into HyperLiquid and started purchasing HYPE
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two institutions, Galaxy and Manifold, deposited a total of 30 million USDC in HyperLiquid and began to purchase HYPE.
PANews
2025/06/27 09:02
Agora CEO questions Anchorage's rating report that lists AUSD as a high-risk asset
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, Nick van Eck, CEO of stablecoin issuer Agora, questioned the "Stablecoin Security Rating Matrix" released by Anchorage Digital, which listed
PANews
2025/06/27 09:00
Bitcoin financial platform Castle completes $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing
PANews reported on June 27 that Bitcoin News reported that Bitcoin financial platform Castle completed a $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Boost VC, with participation from Winklevoss
PANews
2025/06/27 08:48
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has closed its 20-fold long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of $1.58 million
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has closed its 20x long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of US$1.58 million. Aguila
PANews
2025/06/27 08:48
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
PANews
2025/06/27 08:40
India's top ruling party spokesman calls for Bitcoin reserve pilot
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin News, Pradeep Bhandari, a senior spokesperson for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), called on India to launch a Bitcoin reserve
PANews
2025/06/27 08:30
Ripple CTO: Multiple acquisitions are being promoted, and future upgrades of XRP Ledger will enhance "programmability"
PANews reported on June 27 that according to DL News, Ripple's chief technology officer David Schwartz revealed that the company is promoting multiple acquisitions, ranging from early to late stages.
PANews
2025/06/27 08:26
Lingerie Fighting Championship plans to buy $2 million worth of Bitcoin in six months
PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, the Las Vegas-based women's mixed martial arts league "Lingerie Fighting Championship" announced plans to purchase $230,000 worth of Bitcoin within 30
PANews
2025/06/27 08:16
Tether is reviewing the first design for its planned “Tether Tower” in El Salvador
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company is reviewing the first design plan for the "Tether Tower" planned to be
PANews
2025/06/27 08:02
