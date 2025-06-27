MEXC Exchange
Ark Invest sold $12.5 million worth of Coinbase shares on Thursday
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 33,363 shares of Coinbase (worth $12.5 million) and 189,649 shares of Block (worth $12.3 million)
PANews
2025/06/27 13:03
To Satoshi Nakamoto: The quantum "tomb robber" is about to appear, what will you choose?
Written by Thejaswini Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Dear Satoshi Nakamoto, Since you disappeared from the digital world 15 years ago, you left behind one of the greatest mysteries in finance:
PANews
2025/06/27 13:00
The three-day consecutive net inflow ended, and the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$26.4579 million yesterday
PANews reported on June 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.4579 million yesterday (June 26, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/27 12:59
The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has just transferred another 1,000 ETH (worth US$2.45 million) to wallet 0xc061. The wallet 0xc061 has received
PANews
2025/06/27 12:59
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $228 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 13 consecutive days
PANews reported on June 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 26, Eastern Time) was US$228 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/27 12:56
AI tokens slide 64% despite 86% usage spike and $1.3B raised — Is the hype sustainable?
Artificial intelligence agents are exploding across the Web3 ecosystem, but AI tokens are telling a different story. According to a June 26 report by DappRadar, on-chain activity tied to AI agents has grown 86% since January, reaching 4.5 million daily…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 12:52
Bloomberg: GF Securities (Hong Kong) launches interest-bearing tokenized securities backed by offshore RMB
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bloomberg, a person familiar with the matter revealed that a Chinese brokerage firm has begun to offer tokenized securities with interest in
PANews
2025/06/27 12:08
New York Times: Turning a House into a Bitcoin Engine?
Original source: The New York Times Compiled by: BitpushNews The largest U.S. mortgage finance company will begin accepting cryptocurrencies as assets in mortgage applications, another major step by the Trump
PANews
2025/06/27 12:00
Hong Kong media: Hong Kong officials have officially renamed "virtual assets" to "digital assets"
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Hong Kong media Sing Tao Daily, with the release of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0 by the Hong
PANews
2025/06/27 11:32
A whale liquidated 32.71 WBTC that he had held for a month and a half 5 hours ago, making a profit of $68,000
PANews reported on June 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 5 hours ago, the whale 0x144...6124C liquidated 32.71 WBTC (about 3.51 million US dollars) that he had
PANews
2025/06/27 11:27
