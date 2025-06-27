MEXC Exchange
US Treasury Secretary Benson: US stocks rebounded at fastest pace in history from 15% sell-off
PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Besant said that the U.S. stock market rebounded at the fastest speed in history from a 15% sell-off.
SPEED
$0.0000124
-16.77%
U
$0.01203
-2.66%
PANews
2025/06/27 22:21
Crypto payments abroad may be legal despite domestic bans in several countries
Countries that ban crypto payments often have no restrictions on using crypto abroad, but such legal overlaps may attract scrutiny from global regulators like the FATF.
LIKE
$0.010946
-1.12%
BAN
$0.06077
+2.42%
PANews
2025/06/27 22:09
Jinyi Culture: Some technologies of KaKeWei's digital RMB products can be applied to the field of stablecoins
PANews reported on June 27 that A-share listed company Jinyi Culture stated on an interactive platform that Kakers' digital RMB product uses blockchain technology to design a distributed ledger for
PANews
2025/06/27 22:08
Dow Jones jumps 300 points, S&P 500 hits record high
U.S. stocks continued to show strength on Friday as the S&P 500 notched a new record high and the Dow opened higher following the latest inflation data. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% at the open, surpassing its previous all-time high,…
U
$0.01203
-2.66%
ROSE
$0.02462
-4.53%
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 22:05
QuidMiner: Smart cloud mining app for XRP, DOGE, and more in 2025
In today’s uncertain crypto market, Quid Miner offers a stable alternative to passive holding by turning idle digital assets into daily income through cloud mining. #sponsored
MORE
$0.02257
-1.22%
APP
$0.005097
+1.15%
CLOUD
$0.10692
-7.15%
XRP
$2.222
-2.75%
DOGE
$0.1666
-4.39%
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 22:00
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 2,117 BTC, and Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 5,527 ETH
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,117 Bitcoins (about $226 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day
BTC
$108,821.07
-0.62%
ETH
$2,548.21
-1.82%
NET
$0.0001356
+0.60%
PANews
2025/06/27 21:55
S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit new highs
PANews June 27 news, driven by the latest developments in the trade dispute and the US Congressional budget negotiations, US stocks hit new highs on Friday. Both the S&P 500
TRADE
$0.12494
+0.04%
PANews
2025/06/27 21:48
Bolt targets merchant friction with stablecoins, one-click onboarding
The Bolt Connect platform slashes merchant onboarding to a single click, while stablecoin integration promises near-instant, low-cost global payouts. The move could redefine how digital marketplaces scale. Bolt Financial Inc., the one-click checkout platform that recently partnered with billionaire Peter…
MOVE
$0.1611
-4.67%
NEAR
$2.187
-7.09%
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 21:43
The Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024 and set a new record high again
PANews reported on June 27 that the Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024, setting a new historical high again, and is now at 20218 points.
NOW
$0.00619
-3.58%
INDEX
$1.048
-7.90%
PANews
2025/06/27 21:34
The trade situation eased, and the three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher
PANews reported on June 27 that the US stock market opened, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.27%, the S&P 500 up 0.16%, and the Nasdaq up 0.24%. Nike
TRADE
$0.12494
+0.04%
MAJOR
$0.16347
-6.46%
U
$0.01203
-2.66%
THREE
$0.00376
-6.00%
PANews
2025/06/27 21:33
