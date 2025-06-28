2025-07-04 Friday

Trader AguilaTrades closed his BTC short position at a loss of $590,000 and then went long on BTC again

PANews reported on June 28 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades cut the BTC short order opened yesterday afternoon, and then reopened a $160 million BTC long
PANews2025/06/28 09:07
Ripple decides to withdraw cross-appeal against the US SEC

PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, Ripple has decided to withdraw its cross-appeal in the case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A cross-appeal
PANews2025/06/28 08:59
Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot: US law enforcement officers using violence to retrieve cash from ATMs is an act of exceeding their authority

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Decrypt, last week, Texas police used power tools to withdraw $32,000 from Bitcoin Depot's Bitcoin ATM. Chris Ryan, chief legal officer of
PANews2025/06/28 08:49
Meta seeks $29 billion in funding for AI data centers

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Sina Finance, Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms is seeking to raise $29 billion for AI data centers to fund its comprehensive advancement of artificial
PANews2025/06/28 08:33
Dwayne Golden, Partner at Multiple Fraudulent Crypto Firms, Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison After Scamming $40 Million

PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Dwayne Golden, a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania, was sentenced
PANews2025/06/28 08:27
Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Lighter is an Ethereum-based perp protocol built as a specialised zk-rollup. It provides scalability, security and trading transparency through the use of cryptographic methods and a verifiable trade execution mechanism. There is no official investment information yet, but the project’s website lists a16z and Lightspeed funds. However, the amount is not disclosed. Lighter uses a […] Сообщение Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/06/28 08:19
Robinhood Launches Micro Futures Contracts for XRP and Solana

PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, Robinhood launched micro futures contracts for XRP and Solana, and launched a micro version of its existing Bitcoin Friday futures.
PANews2025/06/28 08:15
Asset Management Company KraneShares Applies to List Coinbase 50 Index ETF

PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, KraneShares, an asset management company focusing on alternative investments, is seeking to list the "Coinbase 50 Index ETF" according to
PANews2025/06/28 08:10
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Cailian News, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1%, up 3.82% this week;
PANews2025/06/28 08:06
SUI gains over 4% amid upcoming $119 million unlock

SUI is up 4% on Friday as the Layer-1 blockchain prepares to add $119 million worth of its token into circulation, contributing a major share of the unlocks for next week.
Fxstreet2025/06/28 06:50

