GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

GTE is a decentralised platform on the MegaETH blockchain with extensive functionality and high order execution speed. The project has raised over $25 million from Paradigm, GSR, Robot Ventures, Wintermute and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities you should do in testnet with an eye on the drop. Сообщение GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .