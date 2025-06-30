MEXC Exchange
Over $484 million in token unlocks this week: SUI, ENA, OP, SOL, AVAX, and DOGE are in focus
This week, the crypto market braces for heightened volatility as over $484 million worth of tokens are set to be unlocked across major altcoins. According to Wu Blockchain, six altcoins with one-time tokens are expected to unlock more than $5 million each in the next seven days.
Fxstreet
2025/06/30 13:58
Trump: No intention to extend 90-day tariff suspension
PANews reported on June 30 that according to a report by Jinshi citing the Associated Press, US President Trump said he had no intention of extending the 90-day tariff suspension
PANews
2025/06/30 13:44
Data: Bitcoin closed up 31.41% in the second quarter
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinglass data showed that Bitcoin closed up 31.41% in the second quarter of 2025 and fell 11.82% in the first quarter.
PANews
2025/06/30 13:35
CZ: Bhutan is using excess hydropower to mine Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 30 that CZ tweeted that Bhutan is using excess hydropower to mine Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/06/30 13:23
After USELESS hit a new high, Unipcs' 28.08 million USELESS had a floating profit of US$5.06 million
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as USELESS hit a new high, Unipcs, the largest holder of USELESS, held 28.08 million USELESS tokens, with a
PANews
2025/06/30 13:03
JD CoinChain Technology: JD Stablecoin has not yet been issued, and any "buy stablecoin" information is fake news
PANews reported on June 30 that some companies falsely claimed to be partners of JD.com and released information about cooperating with JD.com CoinChain, misleading the industry and public opinion. JD.com
PANews
2025/06/30 12:57
Nobitex exchange begins restoring service after $90M exploit by pro-Israel hacker group
Nobitex exchange, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency platform, has begun restoring wallet access to users following a major exploit that resulted in more than $90 million in losses. The company issued an update on June 29 via X, outlining a phased recovery…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 12:49
Maxwell hardfork goes live on BNB Chain mainnet — Here’s what you should know
BNB Chain is set to launch its most aggressive speed upgrade yet. To increase transaction throughput, improve validator performance, and enhance responsiveness, the network will implement the Maxwell hardfork on the mainnet on June 30. This will reduce block times…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 12:47
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 30, 2025 – Linqto Freezes Accounts: John Deaton Warns Investors Could Lose $120K+ in Profits
The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 0.7%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, with the BTC price hovering around the $108K mark, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,500. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 30
CryptoNews
2025/06/30 12:29
Iran’s Nobitex Starts Recovery Efforts After $90M Exploit
Iran’s largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, has begun restoring user access to wallets after suffering a major cyberattack that drained over $90m in assets earlier this month. In a statement issued Sunday, the Tehran-based platform said that wallet access was being reactivated in phases, beginning with verified users and spot wallets. Other wallet types will follow, contingent on the completion of identity checks. Nobitex urged users to complete verification promptly and noted that wallet balances would become visible once all security and data accuracy checks were finalized. “We are working to resume withdrawal, deposit, and trading services for verified users with minimal delay,” the company said. It warned that the timeline may shift depending on technical conditions and additional security requirements. Follow- up on Nobitex Security Incident, Step-by-step wallet access has begun, 29 June 2025 Please note: 1. This process is being carried out gradually, starting with verified users and initially for spot wallets, followed by other types of wallets. 2. The identity… — Nobitex | نوبیتکس (@nobitexmarket) June 29, 2025 Users Risk Losing Funds if Deposits Are Sent to Outdated Wallets, Nobitex Says The company also advised users not to deposit funds to previously issued wallet addresses, which are now invalid due to a full system migration. Any transfers to the old addresses could result in permanent fund loss. Users relying on automated systems such as mining rigs or saved withdrawal configurations were told to update their details or wait for new personal addresses to be issued. The platform’s gradual reboot follows a highly disruptive breach earlier this month. The cyberattack prompted Iran’s central bank to intervene. Authorities React to Hack With Curbs on Operating Hours for Domestic Exchanges Authorities have since ordered all domestic crypto exchanges to limit operations between 10am and 8pm. This measure aims to strengthen security and reduce the risk of after-hours attacks. Meanwhile, the pro-Israel hacking group Predatory Sparrow, also known as Gonjeshke Darande, claimed responsibility for the breach. The incident marks yet another escalation in cyberwarfare involving state-linked actors in the region. Nobitex handles the bulk of Iran’s crypto trades. It plays a key role in the country’s expanding digital asset ecosystem. However, the recent breach has shaken user confidence. It has also raised concerns about the strength of Iran’s broader financial infrastructure, especially as cyber threats grow more sophisticated.
CryptoNews
2025/06/30 12:25
