Polymarket Has Zohran Mamdani Locked in To Win NY Election

Zohran Mamdani crushed Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary last week, and now, according to Polymarket, he’s the frontrunner for mayor of New York. At 33, the Democratic socialist is shaping what could be the city’s sharpest political shift in decades, running on a platform that “billionaires shouldn’t exist.” According to Mamdani, “No one should.. The post Polymarket Has Zohran Mamdani Locked in To Win NY Election appeared first on 99Bitcoins .