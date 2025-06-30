2025-07-04 Friday

BNB Chain Foundation spent 150,000 USDT to buy CAKE, LISTA, JANITOR and IDOL

PANews reported on June 30 that BNB Chain disclosed on the X platform that about 3 hours ago, the BNB Chain Foundation address spent a total of 150,000 USDT to
Janitor
JANITOR$0.007903-19.74%
Lista DAO
LISTA$0.21468-9.99%
Binance Coin
BNB$656.5-0.79%
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.258-6.15%
MEET48
IDOL$0.01588+14.16%
PANews2025/06/30 20:55
SRM Entertainment has staked all of its approximately 365 million TRX to receive staking rewards

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Business Insider, SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRM) announced that it has successfully pledged 365,096,845 TRX through the JustLend platform. By combining standard
Tron
TRX$0.2855+0.56%
Serum
SRM$0.01133-0.70%
PANews2025/06/30 20:52
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Bitcoin News, the Russell Top 200 Value Index has added a new Strategy.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000139-7.33%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.048-7.90%
PANews2025/06/30 20:48
Ready to Use Crypto in Real Life? SpacePay Has You Covered, Presale Ongoing

Ever tried paying with Bitcoin at a restaurant? Chances are, you got some confused looks from the staff. We’ve all been there. You’ve got crypto sitting in your wallet, but good luck finding anywhere that actually accepts it. Most of us who own crypto have faced this same frustration. We keep hearing about the future.. The post Ready to Use Crypto in Real Life? SpacePay Has You Covered, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.0134-0.74%
READY
READY$0.003912+10.22%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01435+0.27%
Realy
REAL$0.0024-19.46%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11184+7.82%
99Bitcoins2025/06/30 20:42
Kazakhstan plans to create national cryptocurrency reserve

PANews reported on June 30 that according to The Block, the Governor of the Central Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, said that the country plans to establish a national cryptocurrency
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06639+8.97%
PANews2025/06/30 20:38
Ripple CEO Gets XRP Tattoo, Showing “1000%” Confidence in Token Future

Brad Garlinghouse, the Harvard-educated CEO of Ripple Labs, has declared his unwavering belief in XRP by tattooing the token’s logo on his arm. Key Takeaways: Ripple CEO tattooed the XRP logo and key court date to show “1000%” confidence in the token’s future. Ripple and the SEC are moving to end their years-long legal battle. The court’s ruling left XRP’s retail sales untouched but confirmed institutional sales violated securities laws. On Sunday, the fintech chief responded to a popular crypto X account that pointed out the boldness of getting inked past 50, especially amid Ripple’s ongoing legal saga with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). “When someone with a Harvard MBA gets a tattoo after 50 they have thought it through and know it’s only going to change in a good way,” the user wrote. The Ripple CEO responded , “1000%.” Garlinghouse Tattoos Key XRP Court Ruling Date Garlinghouse’s tattoo includes the XRP icon and July 13, 2023, the date when a court ruled Ripple’s XRP sales to institutional investors violated securities laws but cleared retail sales. The ruling marked a turning point in Ripple’s legal fight with the SEC, which sued the company in December 2020 for alleged securities violations. The Ripple CEO’s bold show of support comes as the company and SEC seek to resolve the case. Last week, Garlinghouse announced the company is dropping its cross-appeal against the SEC. “Ripple is dropping our cross-appeal, and the SEC is expected to drop their appeal, as they’ve previously said,” he said. 1000% — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) June 28, 2025 The development comes just a day after the US district court denied a joint request from Ripple and the SEC seeking an indicative ruling to reduce Ripple’s $125 million civil penalty and reverse the order labeling Ripple’s institutional XRP sales as securities transactions. Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple’s willingness to “push the boundaries” of the prior summary judgment indicated a likelihood of further violations. Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty commented on the court’s decision, saying Ripple had two options: to drop its appeal or continue challenging the finding. He emphasized that regardless of the path chosen, “XRP’s legal status as not a security remains unchanged,” reassuring investors that Ripple’s operations would proceed normally. While the court ruled that Ripple’s programmatic sales of XRP did not constitute securities transactions, it held that Ripple’s institutional sales did. XRP Ledger Rolls Out New Upgrade Amid Rising Interest As reported, RippleX, the development arm of Ripple, has rolled out version 2.5.0 of the XRP Ledger , introducing several protocol upgrades aimed at strengthening network functionality and security. RippleX engineer Mayukha Vadari has called the upgrade “possibly the best single lineup of amendments” ever released, introducing significant improvements to token management and transaction processing. The XLS-85 amendment upgrades the escrow system by allowing third-party issued tokens, including stablecoins, and introduces multi-purpose tokens designed for institutional applications. Another key change, XLS-56, enables wrapper transactions that can combine up to eight steps into a single action, aiming to lower failure rates in complex transaction flows and improve network efficiency for advanced use cases. The new update comes as the XRP Ledger has recorded a surge in user activity , with the number of daily active addresses climbing from an average of 35,000 to over 295,000.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11184+7.82%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0008068-8.00%
SAGA
SAGA$0.2109-7.82%
DROP
DROP$0.00001098+119.60%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0718-7.11%
CryptoNews2025/06/30 20:34
Exclusive: CEO of Kadena Stuart Popejoy discusses parallel processing and execution for EVM chains

Kadena has launched Chainweb EVM, a new execution layer aimed at easing long-standing constraints in blockchain development. With dozens of projects already live on testnet, the rollout signals a broader shift in how Kadena is approaching infrastructure and the protocol’s…
Solayer
LAYER$0.6322-4.12%
Crypto.news2025/06/30 20:32
Market News: Robinhood EU to Launch Tokenized Stocks

PANews reported on June 30 that according to market news, website information shows that Robinhood EU will launch tokenized stocks, including private equity such as $OPAI.
Optopia
OPAI$0.0000406-7.30%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000057-41.53%
PANews2025/06/30 20:30
AI-driven hyperstructure network Datagram completes $4 million Pre-Seed round of financing, with participation from Animoca Brands and others

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Investing.com, AI-driven superstructure network Datagram has completed a $4 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Blizzard the Avalanche Fund, with participation
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02136-10.82%
FUND
FUND$0.02922--%
SEED
SEED$0.001743-4.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1097-8.12%
PANews2025/06/30 20:25
Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $863 million in BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 13 consecutive weeks

PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 30, 2025 Eastern Time, the total net inflow of Bitcoin allocated by global listed companies (excluding mining
Bitcoin
BTC$108,718.87-0.74%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001349-0.02%
PANews2025/06/30 20:13

