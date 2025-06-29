MEXC Exchange
Fed's Bostic: Expect one rate cut this year and three next year
PANews reported on June 30 that Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said, "I still expect one rate cut this year and three rate cuts next year."
PANews
2025/06/30 22:22
A newly created wallet withdrew $3.7 million worth of SOL from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 24,635 SOL (worth US$3.7 million) from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge.
PANews
2025/06/30 22:20
XRP news: Ripple XRPL EVM Sidechain goes live, bringing XRP to Ethereum dApps
Ripple Ledger's EVM sidechain is live, enabling XRP to tap into Ethereum's ecosystem.
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:17
Strategy joins Russell Top 200 Value Index with $64b BTC on the books
With its latest purchase, Strategy now holds a staggering $64 billion worth of BTC, making it by far the world’s most aggressive corporate holder. But the real story isn’t just the size of its hoard, it’s the Russell Top 200…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:10
1inch Wallet Adds Support for Solana Network
PANews reported on June 30 that according to the official blog, 1inch wallet has added support for the Solanaa network. Users can now use the 1inch wallet to redeem Solana
PANews
2025/06/30 22:07
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 15,651 ETH
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC (worth $474.84 million) today, of which Fidelity had an
PANews
2025/06/30 22:01
US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July, which will be a source of demand for
PANews
2025/06/30 21:58
Japanese crypto exchange operator BACKSEAT has raised approximately US$9.69 million in financing
PANews reported on June 30 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese crypto exchange operator BACKSEAT announced that it has completed its seed round of financing, with a total financing amount of
PANews
2025/06/30 21:58
The difficulty of Bitcoin mining has dropped by 7.48% to 116.96 T yesterday
PANews reported on June 30 that Cloverpool data showed that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 903,168 (2025-06-29 13:23:16), with the difficulty reduced by 7.48%
PANews
2025/06/30 21:54
S&P 500 continues rally as investors bet on trade talks
U.S. stocks climbed in early trading on Monday, with the S&P 500 eyeing new highs as trade talk sentiment buoyed the major indices. The S&P 500, which notched record highs last week amid easing geopolitical tensions and investor bets on…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 21:50
Trending News
Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
Analysts: The Fed may not cut interest rates in July and September
Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand