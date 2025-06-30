MEXC Exchange
Crypto Reporter: US cryptocurrency tax amendment still awaits vote, White House pushes for Lummis's terms
PANews reported on June 30 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, despite some last-minute disagreements last Sunday, the amendment to cryptocurrency taxation in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
PANews
2025/06/30 23:28
Circuit Launches Recovery System to Solve Cryptocurrency’s “Permanent Loss” Problem
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Circuit, a provider of enterprise-level recovery solutions for digital assets, has launched an institutional cryptocurrency recovery engine driven by automatic asset
PANews
2025/06/30 23:21
Japanese content tokenization platform Questry raises approximately $1.8 million in the first half of its Pre-A round of financing
PANews reported on June 30 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese content tokenization platform Questry announced that it has raised 260 million yen (about 1.8 million US dollars) in the first
PANews
2025/06/30 23:18
Hyperliquid's "insider whale" doubled short positions turned losses into profits, and now has a floating profit of $197,000
PANews reported on June 30 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Hyperliquid's "insider whale" has now turned its double short positions from loss to profit. The total short
PANews
2025/06/30 23:12
Crypto's value lies in bridging the gap between tradition and disruption
Crypto's true value isn't in dismantling traditional finance, but in bridging it with decentralized innovation. The crypto industry can create a more open, efficient and resilient financial system that enhances,
PANews
2025/06/30 23:05
Robinhood plans to launch its own blockchain and launch “stock tokens” in the EU
PANews reported on June 30 that online brokerage Robinhood is actively expanding its cryptocurrency business, according to Fortune magazine. On Monday, the company announced that it would allow EU customers
PANews
2025/06/30 23:04
South Korea's IBK Corporate Bank and Shinhan Financial have both applied for Korean won stablecoin trademarks
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korea's IBK Corporate Bank and Shinhan Financial Holdings have applied for Korean won stablecoin trademarks and joined the competition
PANews
2025/06/30 22:52
USD1’s 24-hour trading volume surpassed USDC for the first time, reaching a record high of $3.37 billion
PANews reported on June 30 that the Trump family crypto project WLFI published a post on the X platform stating that for the first time in history, the 24-hour trading
PANews
2025/06/30 22:48
Origin Protocol: Starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to repurchase OGN tokens
PANews reported on June 30 that Origin Protocol announced on the X platform that starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to buy back OGN tokens on the open
PANews
2025/06/30 22:36
Amber International Announces Signing of $25.5 Million Private Placement Subscription Agreement
PANews reported on June 30 that according to PR Newswire, Amber International, a provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions, announced that it has successfully signed a private placement
PANews
2025/06/30 22:23
