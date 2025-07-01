MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-04 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The robot's "ChatGPT moment": the automation revolution driven by AI and encryption technology
By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: xiaozou, Golden Finance summary: VLA innovation and economies of scale are driving the creation of affordable, efficient, and versatile humanoid robots.
AI
$0.1098
-8.19%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 11:00
Maple integrates EtherFi’s weETH as collateral. Qualified borrowers can obtain USDC loans and receive ETHFI rewards at the same time.
PANews reported on July 1 that the decentralized lending protocol Maple announced the integration of EtherFi's weETH as collateral for its on-chain credit platform. Qualified borrowers can obtain USDC loans
DECENTRALIZED
$0.00006
+11.11%
USDC
$0.9996
-0.01%
ETHFI
$0.9459
-8.68%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 11:00
Ark Invest Sold $43.8 Million of Coinbase Stock on Monday
PANews reported on July 1 that Ark Invest, owned by Cathie Wood, sold 124,892 shares of Coinbase worth approximately US$43.8 million on Monday. Coinbase (COIN) closed down 0.83% on Monday
ARK
$0.3938
+3.08%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:57
FTX creditor representative: A new round of claims distribution is expected in October/December 2026 and 2027
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, FTX plans to distribute claims in stages over the next few years. On February 19, 2025,
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:56
Circle applies for US trust bank charter to manage its USDC reserve
Other crypto firms are also reportedly considering applying for a national bank charter, following in the footsteps of Anchorage Digital Bank, which received a license in 2021.
BANK
$0.06645
+9.02%
USDC
$0.9996
-0.01%
TRUST
$0.0007023
-3.18%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:44
Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop
PANews reported on July 1 that Trusta.AI officially released the $TA token economic model, with a total supply of 1 billion $TA. Among them, 25% is allocated to community incentives,
AI
$0.1098
-8.19%
TOKEN
$0.01268
-8.04%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:32
Bloomberg ETF Analyst: The probability of approval of LTC, SOL, and XRP spot ETFs is 95%
PANews reported on July 1 that Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas said that the probability of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving LTC, SOL and
SOL
$149.91
-3.73%
SPOT
$0.00000000000001213
-0.08%
U
$0.01203
-2.59%
XRP
$2.2215
-2.83%
LTC
$87.73
-4.57%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:27
Arbitrum Ecosystem XAI will airdrop 25 million $XAI tokens to Vanguard and Legendary NFT holders
PANews reported on July 1 that XAI, the Layer3 solution for Arbitrum ecosystem games, announced that it will airdrop 25 million $XAI tokens to Vanguard and Legendary NFT holders, worth
XAI
$0.05103
-6.34%
NFT
$0.0000004401
+0.27%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:22
Connecticut Governor Signs Bitcoin Reserve Ban Bill HB7082
PANews reported on July 1 that Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut, officially signed the HB7082 bill, writing the Bitcoin reserve ban into law. The bill prohibits state and local governments
BAN
$0.06073
+2.35%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:13
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in July
In July, the Web3 world continued to heat up, and the macro and blockchain circles converged to form the key rhythm of the market: ?The world's major central bank governors
MAJOR
$0.16353
-6.19%
BANK
$0.06645
+9.02%
FORM
$2.8031
-1.80%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:12
Trending News
More
Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?
Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand