SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF
PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its approval decision on the 21Shares spot Dogecoin ETF. Earlier news, Nasdaq applied to list
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 13:22
SEC Delays Decision on Bitwise Ethereum ETF Collateralization Proposal
PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on Bitwise’s Ethereum ETF staking proposal and announced the launch of a new
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 13:14
Trump: Musk knew I was against the electric car mandate, and the subsidies he received were the largest in history
PANews reported on July 1 that Trump said in a post that Musk knew that he strongly opposed the electric vehicle mandate before supporting his presidential campaign. He believes that
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 12:59
U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms
PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Department of Justice charged four North Korean hackers with posing as remote developers, infiltrating an Atlanta-based blockchain startup, and stealing about $900,000
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 12:48
Circle applies for a national trust bank charter to manage USDC reserves
Circle Internet Group the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has formally applied for a national trust bank charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The move was made public via a June 30 press release by…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 12:43
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 1, 2025 – Mystery Wallet Sends $20K to Satoshi Nakamoto’s Address – Accident or Tribute?
The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 2.8%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, closing June at a record monthly high of $107,100, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,450. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 1
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/01 12:42
Bitcoin L2 network Zulu Network transforms into an AI project, former OpenAI expert serves as strategic AI director
PANews reported on July 1 that Bitcoin Layer 2 network Zulu Network announced its transformation into the AI field, focusing on decentralized AI models, AI-driven smart contracts, and the integration
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 12:41
ZachXBT accuses Circle of failing to crack down on North Korea-related USDC payment activity
According to PANews on July 1, chain detective ZachXBT wrote that Circle and USDC were used as the main payment infrastructure by North Korean IT workers, but no measures were
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 12:36
Osmosis plans to optimize the OSMO token economic model: increase Bitcoin reserves, achieve OSMO net deflation by the end of the year, etc.
PANews reported on July 1 that the Osmosis Foundation announced a plan to adjust the OSMO economic model in the next six months, aiming to achieve a more sustainable and
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 12:28
With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?
Author:Haotian A brief explanation of the news about @RobinhoodApp’s plan to build layer2 on Arbitrum: 1) From a technical perspective, Robinhood’s choice to support Arbitrum’s Nitro is no different from
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 12:00
