Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV News, on July 1 local time, US President Trump said that he was willing to postpone the deadline
PANews2025/07/01 21:20
Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise completes $528 million financing plan, net proceeds used to purchase Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Businesswire, cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise (NYSE: DDC) announced the completion of a financing plan totaling US$528 million, with investors including Anson Funds.
PANews2025/07/01 21:19
Virtuals Protocol Announces Governance Portal Now Live

PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Virtuals Protocol announced that the governance portal is now online. It works as follows: Wallets holding at least 0.10% of
PANews2025/07/01 21:17
Basechain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange completes $4 million in strategic financing

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, the Base on-chain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange announced the completion of a $4 million strategic financing. Arthur Hayes joined the company
PANews2025/07/01 21:04
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged

PANews reported on July 1 that according to The Block, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said that Bitwise sticks to its Bitcoin price target of $200,000 in 2025, citing
PANews2025/07/01 20:49
Tether and Zanzibar e-Government Authority Collaborate to Promote Digital Asset Education and Blockchain Applications

PANews reported on July 1 that according to an official announcement, Tether signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Zanzibar Electronic Government Administration (eGAZ) to promote digital asset education and
PANews2025/07/01 20:46
After adding positions 1 hour ago, the whale @qwatio's current BTC and ETH short positions are worth $149 million and $97.57 million respectively

PANews reported on July 1 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the “insider whale” @qwatio’s short position was $250 million a few days ago, and his $50 million
PANews2025/07/01 20:42
Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services

Global banking institutions are stepping deeper into crypto, and among them, Germany’s Deutsche Bank is laying out timelines for launching its new services. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, the Frankfurt-based institution is gearing up to launch its crypto custody…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 20:33
Citigroup says Circle's valuation is fair and gives it a buy rating for the first time

PANews July 1 news, according to CoinDesk, Wall Street bank Citigroup said in a research report on Monday that Circle (CRCL) has the opportunity to become a major driver of
PANews2025/07/01 20:32
Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

PANews reported on July 1 that according to PR Newswire, Bitcoin mining company Cango Inc. today announced an update on its crypto mining business in June 2025. In June, the
PANews2025/07/01 20:23

