James Wynn, the whale, was forced to partially liquidate his position, involving 4.59 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale James Wynn had just been partially forced to close his positions due to a sharp drop in BTC prices,
PANews
2025/07/01 23:04
Crypto hacks are a wake-up call for DeFi
Crypto hacks underscore the urgent need for CEXs and DeFi to overhaul their security, collaborate on risk management and embrace self-regulation.
PANews
2025/07/01 23:01
Microbus International and Ripple Strategy Holdings reach $100 million equity investment agreement
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed mobile travel service provider Webus International announced that it has signed a conditional securities purchase agreement with Ripple Strategy Holdings
PANews
2025/07/01 22:58
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 12,455 ETH
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC (US$120.94 million) today, of which iShares under BlackRock had
PANews
2025/07/01 22:54
Trump pressures Fed to cut rates to 1%
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian News Agency, citing CCTV International News, US President Trump once again "blasted" US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, saying that the Fed
PANews
2025/07/01 22:50
Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing
Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 22:40
Tuttle has filed an amendment to change the effective date of a batch of 2x leveraged cryptocurrency ETFs to July 16
PANews reported on July 1 that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said on the X platform that Tuttle has submitted an amendment to change the effective date of
PANews
2025/07/01 22:38
Powell: We believe that a stablecoin framework needs to be established and progress is being made
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that we believe it is necessary to establish a stablecoin framework and progress is being made.
PANews
2025/07/01 22:33
FATF’s crypto checklist hints at the next regulatory crackdown
The FATF is shaping global crypto rules from behind the scenes, with stablecoins and DeFi next in line for scrutiny.
PANews
2025/07/01 22:33
Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high and rising 163% this year
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailianshe, Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high, and soared 163% this year. On the news front, Robinhood announced on
PANews
2025/07/01 22:26
