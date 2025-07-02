2025-07-04 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Reconstructing the on-chain narrative: What new story is the Base ecosystem telling?

Reconstructing the on-chain narrative: What new story is the Base ecosystem telling?

1. Recent changes in the Base ecosystem Since the end of May 2025, Base has ushered in a clear ecological "explosion period". The daily active addresses, TVL, and daily transaction
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03225-5.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 19:00
ECB approves study on using central bank funds to settle DLT transactions

ECB approves study on using central bank funds to settle DLT transactions

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank has approved research on the use of central bank funds to settle distributed
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06704+9.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 18:57
Injective launches native EVM testnet to power Ethereum-compatible apps

Injective launches native EVM testnet to power Ethereum-compatible apps

Injective is launching its native EVM testnet, allowing developers to run Ethereum-compatible apps directly on its blockchain. On July 2, Injective (INJ) announced that its native Ethereum Virtual Machine testnet will go live tomorrow, allowing developers to run Ethereum-compatible decentralized…
Injective
INJ$11.02-8.01%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00141-11.87%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01284-0.92%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.00006+11.11%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000308-4.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 18:56
Green Minerals signs $25m financing deal to buy more Bitcoin

Green Minerals signs $25m financing deal to buy more Bitcoin

Mining company Green Minerals has entered a structured financing agreement with LDA Capital worth 250 million Norwegian kroner. The funds will be used to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Through a press release, the deep sea mining firm has been granted…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02231-2.83%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.143797-6.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 18:54
Analysis: 56 VC-backed tokens have been listed this year, 3 of which have FDV exceeding $1 billion

Analysis: 56 VC-backed tokens have been listed this year, 3 of which have FDV exceeding $1 billion

PANews reported on July 2 that crypto analyst @ahboyash posted on the X platform that as of mid-2025, 56 venture-backed tokens have been listed. Among them, 45 tokens have a
VinuChain
VC$0.00764-3.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 18:40
Ripple and OpenPay partner to provide enterprise-grade stablecoin and payment infrastructure

Ripple and OpenPay partner to provide enterprise-grade stablecoin and payment infrastructure

PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ripple announced a strategic partnership with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd, bringing together two infrastructure leaders with deep expertise in
DeepBook
DEEP$0.143797-6.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 18:27
Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains

Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains

Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains.  According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables…
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.01%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6281-4.65%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000566-44.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 18:14
German instant payment platform Ivy adds support for Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins

German instant payment platform Ivy adds support for Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, German instant payment platform Ivy announced the integration of Circle's USDC and EURC stablecoins. This cooperation makes Ivy one of the
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 18:02
$648 billion in assets are under quantum threat, Project Eleven uses PQC to build a Bitcoin security firewall

$648 billion in assets are under quantum threat, Project Eleven uses PQC to build a Bitcoin security firewall

Author: LenaXin, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In 2024, a project called Project Eleven was quietly launched. Its goal was not liquidity, airdrops or modularization, but to face a long-marginalized but
Notcoin
NOT$0.001836-5.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 18:00
Analysis: Liquidity in the crypto derivatives market continues to improve, and the macro environment continues to be favorable for risky assets

Analysis: Liquidity in the crypto derivatives market continues to improve, and the macro environment continues to be favorable for risky assets

PANews reported on July 2 that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment institution, published a statement saying that Bitcoin showed its resilience in the end-of-quarter capital flows, and listed companies
Share
PANews2025/07/02 17:57

Trending News

More

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million

Analyst: Bitcoin bull run may fade in 2-3 months

Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance

Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand