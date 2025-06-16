MEXC Exchange
International crude oil opened sharply higher by 6% on Monday
PANews reported on June 16 that affected by the Israeli-Iranian conflict, WTI crude oil opened more than 6% higher on Monday and is now trading at US$76.13 per barrel.
PANews
2025/06/16 07:27
Israeli Prime Minister: Israel is willing to stop its actions if Iran abandons its nuclear program
PANews June 16 news: On June 15 local time, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that if Iran accepts the US's request to abandon its nuclear program, Israel is willing to
PANews
2025/06/16 07:19
AI race between US and China resembles Cold War — Marc Andreessen
The venture capitalist warned that virtually all artificial intelligence platforms are being developed in either China or the United States.
PANews
2025/06/16 05:54
ZKJ Token Plummets More Than 60% in Flash Crash Amid Rug-Pull Allegations
On June 15, ZKJ, the native token of Polyhedra Network, suffered a sudden and steep collapse, plunging more than 60% from $1.98 to a record low of $0.7625 in just under two hours. ZKJ Revival Short-Lived On June 15, ZKJ, the native token of Polyhedra Network, suffered a flash crash, plummeting by more than 60% […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 05:40
Trump on Middle East Chaos: ‘It’s Possible We Could Get Involved’ as Markets Brace for Fallout
On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the crypto economy edged up 0.92%, cruising at a total valuation of $3.29 trillion. Gold ticked higher by 1.37%, and silver posted a modest 0.17% gain against the U.S. dollar over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, last week’s stock market momentum faded after an Israeli airstrike on Iran prompted a […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 04:40
Reentry through repair: Jill Ford’s plan to close crypto’s access gap
At the recent Bitcoin 2025 conference, entrepreneur Jill Ford, founder of BitFord Digital, and Justin Rhedrick of the Bitcoin Transformation Community unveiled an ambitious new initiative at the intersection of crypto infrastructure and social justice. In their session, “Proof of…
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 04:00
Quantum Countdown: How Bitcoin’s 15-year shield faces its biggest threat yet
The Bitcoin network has been safe and stable for 15 years. However, elliptic curve cryptography, or ECC, was created in 1985 to protect Bitcoin, and concerns about its soon-to-be obsolescence intensify each year. The emerging technology of quantum computers challenges…
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 02:30
Trump’s $57m windfall, Ripple’s SEC deal, and SharpLink’s $463m ETH Bet | Weekly Recap
From President Donald Trump’s $57 million crypto windfall to Ripple’s near-final settlement with regulators, last week marked a turning point for digital assets in both regulation and institutional adoption. Here’s our weekly recap: Trump discloses crypto profits Hoskinson proposes Cardano…
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 02:00
Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review
Bitcoin plummets on Israel-Iran conflict, Bitcoin liquidations surge to $1.16 Billion, Robert Kiyosaki declares civil war has begun, and more in this Week in Review. Week in Review Bitcoin plunged below $104,000 following Iranian airstrikes by Israel. The dip triggered a wave of liquidations totaling $1.16 billion. Economist Peter Schiff seized the opportunity to criticize […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 01:30
iPhone moment incoming? Circle CEO says stablecoins are almost there
Stablecoins are nearing a breakthrough moment, according to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who likens their current state to the early days of the iPhone — full of untapped potential waiting on better infrastructure and developer tools. Allaire described stablecoins as…
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 01:00
