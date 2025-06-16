MEXC Exchange
Trump's military exercise celebration was sponsored by Coinbase and other technology giants, causing controversy
PANews reported on June 16 that according to The Verge, US President Trump will lead a military parade on June 14 (his 79th birthday) to celebrate the 250th anniversary of
PANews
2025/06/16 09:47
In-depth analysis of the misaligned arbitrage opportunities on Pendle
Author:hoeem Compiled by: johyyn, BlockBeats Editor's note: In Pendle's DeFi protocol, Yield Token (YT) represents the "future income rights" of a certain income asset. The current market pricing of csUSDL-YT
PANews
2025/06/16 09:30
Iran launches new missile attack on Israel, alarm sounds across Israel
PANews reported on June 16 that according to the Jerusalem Post: Iran launched a new round of missile attacks on Israel, and alarms sounded across Israel. Explosions were heard in
PANews
2025/06/16 09:19
Metaplanet issues another $210 million in zero-coupon bonds to buy BTC
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Metaplanet’s announcement, the company’s board of directors decided to issue the 18th ordinary bond to EVO FUND, with an amount of US$210
PANews
2025/06/16 09:05
Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?
By Saurabh Deshpande Compiled by: TechFlow Hello! Newton is famous for discovering gravity, but in his time, he was more interested in another field: financial alchemy, or the pursuit of
PANews
2025/06/16 08:30
Coinbase Product Manager: Coinbase on-chain lending total exceeds $400 million
According to PANews on June 16, Max Branzburg, product manager at Coinbase, cited Dune data and said that to date, Coinbase users have lent more than $400 million USDC through
PANews
2025/06/16 08:25
The escalation of the situation in the Middle East has driven safe-haven buying, and the price of gold is still $50 away from a new high
PANews June 16 news, gold prices moved towards a record high on Monday as the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran prompted investors to turn to safe-haven assets. In early
PANews
2025/06/16 08:07
BlackRock COO: Bringing traditional capital markets into the digital world will determine the next decade
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BlackRock pointed out that the process of introducing traditional capital markets into the digital world
PANews
2025/06/16 07:49
Israeli airstrikes on Iranian missile bases and nuclear facilities
PANews June 16 news, according to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that they launched strikes on ground-to-ground missile bases in central Iran from Sunday night to early
PANews
2025/06/16 07:40
XRP to Seize 14% of SWIFT’s Payment Volume in 5 Years, Predicts Ripple CEO
Ripple’s CEO says XRP is positioned to capture 14% of SWIFT’s cross-border payments market within five years, as liquidity eclipses legacy messaging systems in global finance. XRP on Track to Seize 14% of SWIFT’s Market by 2030, Says Ripple’s CEO Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse voiced confidence in XRP’s strategic position in global payments last week […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 07:40
