2025-07-04 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Chan Mo-po: The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will process stablecoin license applications as soon as possible

Chan Mo-po: The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will process stablecoin license applications as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 16 that Hong Kong SAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po recently wrote that with the booming digital asset market, the market demand for stablecoins is
SOON
SOON$0.2343-8.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:30
A whale sold 10 million Aura yesterday, and the overall profit may exceed 3.4 million US dollars

A whale sold 10 million Aura yesterday, and the overall profit may exceed 3.4 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale started to purchase 20 million Aura more than a year ago and transferred all the assets to the
Moonveil
MORE$0.02251-1.87%
Aura Network
AURA$0.009701+38.78%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:23
Financing Weekly Report | 20 public financing events, Yupp, a platform combining AI and encryption, completed a $33 million seed round of financing, led by a16z

Financing Weekly Report | 20 public financing events, Yupp, a platform combining AI and encryption, completed a $33 million seed round of financing, led by a16z

Highlights of this issue According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 20 investment and financing events in the global blockchain last week (June 9-15); the total scale of funds
SEED
SEED$0.001743-4.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1098-8.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:13
Metaplanet purchased 1,112 bitcoins, and its BTC holdings increased to 10,000

Metaplanet purchased 1,112 bitcoins, and its BTC holdings increased to 10,000

PANews reported on June 16 that Metaplanet announced that the company purchased 1,112 additional bitcoins at an average price of 15,182,668 yen per bitcoin for approximately 16.883 billion yen (approximately
Bitcoin
BTC$108,799.56-0.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:06
$680K From Crypto Exploit Recovered: DOJ Returning Funds to Victim

$680K From Crypto Exploit Recovered: DOJ Returning Funds to Victim

The U.S. Department of Justice has recovered $680,000 tied to a crypto exploit and is in the process of returning funds stolen through a Safemoon smart contract vulnerability. DOJ Recovers Funds Exploited in Safemoon Attack The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on June 12 that it has seized and is in the process of […]
U Coin
U$0.01202-2.67%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003843-16.40%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006479-0.10%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/16 11:05
The crypto market generally rebounded, only Layer2 and AI sectors fell against the trend

The crypto market generally rebounded, only Layer2 and AI sectors fell against the trend

PANews reported on June 16 that according to SoSoValue data, most sectors in the crypto market today have recovered due to factors such as Trump's call for a ceasefire between
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1098-8.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.711-3.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:01
The road to digital gold’s emergence: decoding the paradigm revolution of Bitcoin ecology

The road to digital gold’s emergence: decoding the paradigm revolution of Bitcoin ecology

Preface When Satoshi Nakamoto buried the Genesis Block in the ruins of the 2008 financial crisis, the mysterious geek probably never imagined that Bitcoin would evolve into a digital civilization
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000044+2.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:00
Vietnam’s new digital law brings crypto into the legal fold

Vietnam’s new digital law brings crypto into the legal fold

Vietnam has taken an official step toward legitimizing and regulating its digital economy with the passage of the Law on Digital Technology Industry—its first comprehensive legal framework recognizing crypto assets. The legislation not only distinguishes between virtual and crypto assets…
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-5.22%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5968-5.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/16 10:28
Unipcs spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS

Unipcs spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the on-chain address Unipcs (i.e. "Bonk Guy") spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS (market value of
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.227391-12.37%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001686-2.37%
LENS
LENS$0.002627-3.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 10:21
Trend Research covers another 100,000 ETH options

Trend Research covers another 100,000 ETH options

PANews reported on June 16 that JackYi, founder of LD Capital, posted on the X platform that secondary investment institution Trend Research continued to buy 100,000 Ethereum (ETH) call options.
Ethereum
ETH$2,544.88-2.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 10:04

Trending News

More

Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million

Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand