Metaplanet Issues Fresh $210M Bonds to Evo Fund, ‘All Bitcoin,’ Says CEO

Metaplanet Issues Fresh $210M Bonds to Evo Fund, 'All Bitcoin,' Says CEO

Often called Japan’s ‘Strategy,’ Metaplanet, on Monday, has issued a fresh $210 million in zero-interest bonds to acquire additional Bitcoin. The announcement comes following a decision by its board of directors to issue the 18th series of ordinary bonds to Evo Fund. The bonds are set to mature on December 12, 2025, with an option for early redemption. “The funds raised are scheduled to be allocated toward the purchase of Bitcoin.” *Metaplanet Issues 210 Million USD in 0% Ordinary Bonds to Purchase Additional $BTC * pic.twitter.com/cglQAFDKUi — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) June 16, 2025 Per Bitcoin Treasuries numbers, Metaplanet sits at a total of 8,888 BTC, following its latest addition of 1,088 more Bitcoin. The bonds are exclusively subscribed by the Cayman Islands-based investment firm, Evo Fund. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich posted the recent bond issuance on X, stressing, “All Bitcoin.” $210M. 0% interest. All Bitcoin. 2億1,000万ドル。金利0%。すべてビットコイン。 https://t.co/CYiwmq8zDW — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) June 16, 2025 The Bitcoin Accumulation Race: Caution Beats Hype The Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, inspired by Michael Saylor-led Strategy’s Bitcoin path, has now become Japan’s most shorted stock by hedge funds. As reported earlier, Metaplanet’s stock surged more than 4,800% over the past year, after its pivot to Bitcoin investment strategy. 🚨 Metaplanet is now Japan’s most shorted stock, says CEO as Bitcoin bulls warn of a global short squeeze. “Really bad timing to be short,” says Blockstream’s Adam Back. #Bitcoin #Metaplanet https://t.co/aWGJO2iQGi — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 21, 2025 Seamus Rocca, CEO at Xapo Bank, shared his perspective on the rising corporate Bitcoin allocations recently. In an email to Cryptonews, he said that the increase in corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin is “significant.” However, “it shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions,” Rocca added. “It’s about allocating what a business can afford to hold over a five-to-ten-year horizon, without being forced to sell into volatility.” Further, he said that firms like Strategy and Metaplanet “represent high-conviction outliers,” with bold strategies that align with their unique business plans. “In this space, patience and discipline can be underrated virtues,” he told Cryptonews. “Our view has been, and remains, that Bitcoin deserves serious consideration—but with a disciplined, long-term framework: focus on the asset itself, avoid speculative trading, and size positions responsibly.” Company Adapts Strategy Amid Yen Depreciation Metaplanet’s recent announcement to issue $210 million in 0% ordinary bonds comes at a time when Japan is facing economic challenges, characterized by high debt levels and yen depreciation. As a result, the strategy underscores Metaplanet’s commitment to leveraging Bitcoin’s potential for long-term appreciation. The Japanese Yen kicked off the week on a weaker note. However, the anticipation that the Bank of Japan might push for tighter monetary conditions, along with trade-related uncertainties, lends some support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen.
CryptoNews2025/06/16 13:25
ZachXBT calls on Elon Musk to improve group chat permissions on X platform to improve DM and XChat

ZachXBT calls on Elon Musk to improve group chat permissions on X platform to improve DM and XChat

PANews reported on June 16 that ZachXBT, a blockchain detective, called on the X platform to improve DM and XChat under Musk's post, allowing users to filter the people who
PANews2025/06/16 13:21
UAE Crypto Compliance: VARA and ADGM Interpretation

UAE Crypto Compliance: VARA and ADGM Interpretation

Author: Beosin With its convenient geographical location, clear government policy support for cryptocurrencies, and friendly tax policies (personal income tax of 0%, corporate income tax of 9%, and 146 double
PANews2025/06/16 13:01
Japan’s Metaplanet reaches its 2025 target of 10K Bitcoin after latest 1,112 BTC purchase

Japan's Metaplanet reaches its 2025 target of 10K Bitcoin after latest 1,112 BTC purchase

Metaplanet has officially crossed the 10,000 BTC threshold, achieving its year-end 2025 target six months ahead of schedule.  On June 16, the Tokyo-listed company disclosed the purchase of 1,112 additional Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of 15.18 million yen…
Crypto.news2025/06/16 12:45
Israeli airstrike hits Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force headquarters

Israeli airstrike hits Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force headquarters

PANews reported on June 16 that the Israeli military issued a statement today (June 16) saying: "Under the precise intelligence guidance of the intelligence department, the Israeli army launched an
PANews2025/06/16 12:31
14,000 Crypto Accounts Swept Into IRS Data Grab—Will the Supreme Court Act?

14,000 Crypto Accounts Swept Into IRS Data Grab—Will the Supreme Court Act?

The Supreme Court is being urged to dismantle a controversial IRS tactic that allowed warrantless data grabs from 14,000 crypto users, redefining privacy rights for the digital age. Mass IRS Record Seizure Hits 14,000 Crypto Users—Can the Supreme Court Push Back? A constitutional showdown over the privacy rights of cryptocurrency users could reshape how digital […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/16 12:30
Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin: To push DeFi to the mainstream, we must first win over Wall Street and then connect to the user end

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin: To push DeFi to the mainstream, we must first win over Wall Street and then connect to the user end

PANews reported on June 16 that Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Consensys, pointed out in an article that ETH and BTC, as corporate treasury assets, are the
PANews2025/06/16 12:19
Vietnam Just Legalized Crypto — Here’s What the New Law Actually Says

Vietnam Just Legalized Crypto — Here's What the New Law Actually Says

Vietnam has taken a decisive step toward regulating its booming digital economy by officially legalizing crypto assets. On Saturday, the National Assembly passed the Law on Digital Technology Industry, a sweeping measure that defines, classifies and outlines the management of digital assets for the first time in the country’s history. The move follows years of regulatory ambiguity and mounting international pressure. Since 2023, Vietnam has remained on the Financial Action Task Force’s “gray list” due to insufficient anti-money laundering safeguards around virtual assets. In response, the government accelerated efforts to formalize digital asset regulations, culminating in this law, which is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026. Vietnam’s National Assembly has passed the Digital Technology Industry Law on June 14, 2025, officially recognizing and regulating digital assets for the first time, effective from January 1, 2026. The law classifies assets into “virtual assets” and “crypto assets,” excluding… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) June 15, 2025 Vietnam Moves to Clarify Digital Asset Rules After PM’s March Directive It comes after Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in March urged faster progress on crypto regulation , directing the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Vietnam to submit a complete draft of the legal framework. The move reflected the government’s growing urgency to bring clarity to the fast-evolving digital asset space. The new law separates digital assets into two broad categories — virtual assets and crypto assets. Virtual assets are defined as non-financial digital tools used for exchange or investment. They explicitly exclude securities like stocks or bonds, and digital versions of fiat currency such as tokenized Vietnamese Dong. Crypto assets, by contrast, are encrypted digital units that use blockchain or similar technologies to confirm ownership and process transactions. This category also excludes financial instruments covered by civil or banking laws. It mainly refers to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with other blockchain-based tokens that rely on encryption for security and decentralization. With $105B in Crypto Inflows, Vietnam Targets Safer Market Structure Critically, the law gives the government the responsibility to define business conditions, operational categories and compliance requirements for digital asset activities. In addition, it directs regulatory agencies to enforce standards on cybersecurity, anti-money laundering and terror financing prevention. These measures are based on international best practices, aiming to bring Vietnam in line with global norms. These new safeguards are expected to help Vietnam align with FATF guidelines. They also aim to boost investor confidence by providing clearer rules. Vietnam is one of the world’s leading countries in crypto adoption, with 17m citizens holding digital assets. Given this scale, the new legal clarity marks a significant turning point for the country’s digital economy. According to Chainalysis, Vietnam ranks fifth globally in crypto interest , with $105b in capital inflows recorded across 2023 and 2024. Legislation Signals Broader Tech Ambitions, From AI to Semiconductor Supply Chains The legislation forms part of a wider strategy to grow Vietnam’s digital technology sector. In addition to crypto regulation, it promotes innovation in semiconductors, AI systems and digital infrastructure. To support this, the law introduces tax incentives, land-use benefits and R&D funding for companies in these fields. It also encourages the development of technical talent through training programs run by both public and private institutions. Le Quang Huy, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, said the law reflects Vietnam’s ambition to become a meaningful player in the global semiconductor supply chain. It outlines a national plan to support chip design, production and testing, while attracting foreign investment and integrating these efforts with the local electronics industry.
CryptoNews2025/06/16 11:59
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $528 million last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $528 million last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on June 16 that according to SoSoValue data, from June 9 to 13, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $528 million across the board, maintaining
PANews2025/06/16 11:38
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP stabilize near critical support levels

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP stabilize near critical support levels

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of stabilization around key support levels after a recent correction last week.
Fxstreet2025/06/16 11:33

