This Bitcoin Layer 2 Might Be the Most Underrated Crypto Presale Right Now

Over the years, several Layer 2 projects have tried to fix the problems of Bitcoin by building faster systems on top of it. Some made headlines, but many couldn’t deliver or were simply abandoned along the way. Despite all the efforts, the big problems around Bitcoin’s speed, fees, and lack of advanced functionality still remain... The post This Bitcoin Layer 2 Might Be the Most Underrated Crypto Presale Right Now appeared first on 99Bitcoins .