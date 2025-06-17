MEXC Exchange
Market news: Three ships or tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz
PANews reported on June 17, market news: Three ships or tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.
PANews
2025/06/17 10:13
PrismaX receives $11 million in seed funding led by a16z to promote the construction of decentralized robot AI platform
PANews reported on June 17 that the robotics intelligence platform PrismaX completed a $11 million seed round led by a16z crypto CSX, with participation from Volt Capital, Stanford Blockchain Accelerator,
PANews
2025/06/17 10:10
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.17)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/17 Update: Pump.fun is suspected of being the target of multiple class action
PANews
2025/06/17 10:10
Foreign media: OpenAI is seeking new financial concessions from its largest shareholder Microsoft
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Information: OpenAI is seeking new financial concessions from Microsoft, its largest shareholder. OpenAI hopes that Microsoft will own about 33% of
PANews
2025/06/17 10:01
Capability Leap vs. Problem Shifting: The "Layered Paradox" of AI and Crypto
Author:Haotian Everyone says that Ethereum's Rollup-Centric strategy seems to have failed? And they hate this L1-L2-L3 nesting game, but what's interesting is that the development of the AI track in
PANews
2025/06/17 10:00
A-share stablecoin concept is active again and again, Chuangshi Technology rises by 20CM
According to PANews on June 17, the concept of stablecoin in A-shares has been repeatedly active, with Chuangshi Technology hitting the daily limit of 20CM, followed by Xin Guodu, Sifang
PANews
2025/06/17 10:00
US media: Trump proposes that Vance meet with Iranian officials this week
PANews June 17 news, according to the New York Times, according to a US official, Trump has proposed that Vice President Vance and his Middle East envoy Vitkov propose a
PANews
2025/06/17 09:51
Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations
Bank of America now places bitcoin among the most disruptive forces in a millennium, signaling Wall Street’s awakening to its historic role in reshaping global financial power. 1,000 Years of Disruption: Bank of America Ranks Bitcoin Among Humanity’s Greatest Innovations Bank of America (BofA) Global Research released a long-term chart outlining 1,000 years of technological […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 09:30
U.S. stocks closed: Circle rose 13.1%, Coinbase rose 7.77%
PANews reported on June 17 that the US stock market closed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.77%, the S&P 500 up 0.9%, and the
PANews
2025/06/17 09:14
JPMorgan set to roll out new crypto platform following trademark filing
JPMorgan Chase plans to launch a crypto platform branded JPMD, expected to offer trading, exchange, transfer and payments for digital assets, according to a trademark filing submitted to the United States (US) Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) on Sunday.
Fxstreet
2025/06/17 09:11
