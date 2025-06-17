MEXC Exchange
Paradigm urges jury clarity in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case
Paradigm’s chief legal officer and general counsel said if Roman Storm is found guilty, it could slow future software development in the crypto and fintech industries.
PANews
2025/06/17 11:00
Pump.fun and its co-founder account were banned by X. What caused this wave of "account bans" in the cryptocurrency circle?
Author: Bitpush In the early morning of June 17th, Beijing time, the X (formerly Twitter) platform once again experienced a large-scale account ban incident, and the official account of the
PANews
2025/06/17 11:00
Trump proposed to hold talks with Iran on the nuclear deal this week, and the giant earth-penetrating bomb became the US's "killer weapon"
PANews June 17 news, according to AXIOS, according to four sources, the White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting between US envoy Vitkov and Iranian Foreign
PANews
2025/06/17 10:56
FTX cold wallet received nearly $40 million in SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the FTX cold wallet received 252,847 SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago, with a market value of approximately US$39.72
PANews
2025/06/17 10:43
Dragonfly Partner: The financial token listing boom may continue for another 1-2 years
PANews reported on June 17 that Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly, tweeted that entrepreneurs chase "hot money" in every cycle. The last cycle was about issuing coins, and this
PANews
2025/06/17 10:42
SRM announces personnel changes after launching TRX strategic reserve, Weike Sun becomes chairman of the board
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed company SRM announced personnel changes after receiving a $100 million equity investment to launch its TRX reserve strategy. Three board
PANews
2025/06/17 10:40
SEC and Ripple jointly request the Court of Appeal to continue to suspend the trial pending the decision of the local court
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Eleanor Terrett and attorney James K. Filan, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple have submitted a status report to
PANews
2025/06/17 10:38
Ark Invest sold off its Circle shares at a high level on Monday, cashing out $51.7 million
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest reduced its holdings of stablecoin USDC issuer Circle (CRCL) shares on Monday, totaling 342,658 shares, cashing
PANews
2025/06/17 10:28
US President Trump has instructed his team to meet with Iran as soon as possible
PANews reported on June 17 that US officials told CNN: US President Trump has instructed members of his team to meet with Iran as soon as possible.
PANews
2025/06/17 10:19
Donggang Shares: The company is not currently involved in stablecoin-related businesses
PANews reported on June 17 that an investor asked Donggang Shares, "What cooperation does the company have with Ant Group? What impact will the issuance of stablecoins by Ant Group
PANews
2025/06/17 10:17
