MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-04 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Infini suspends all card services, and the card opening fee will be refunded to the account within 10 working days
PANews reported on June 17 that according to an announcement by Infini, starting today, the services of its three types of cards, Global, Lite, and Tech, will be completely suspended,
THREE
$0.00376
-6.00%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 12:00
OpenAI signs $200 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to conduct AI government and security pilots
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bloomberg, OpenAI has received a one-year contract worth $200 million from the US Department of Defense to pilot the application of AI
U
$0.01201
-2.67%
AI
$0.11
-8.10%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 11:54
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $21.3888 million yesterday, and none of the nine funds had a net outflow
PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 16, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $21.3888 million, and all nine ETFs
SPOT
$0.00000000000001213
-0.08%
NET
$0.00013533
-0.31%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 11:51
Paradigm supports Tornado Cash developers and calls for clear definition of "fund transmission" laws
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cointelegraph, venture capital firm Paradigm has submitted a friend of the court opinion to the New York District Court in support of
FUND
$0.02922
--%
CLEAR
$0.03225
-5.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 11:48
The Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations
PANews reported on June 17 that the Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations and marking the third consecutive meeting where
BANK
$0.0666
+8.57%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 11:33
DeFi bull market strategy: The US SEC has released positive news, and three categories are worth paying attention to
Author: Cryptofada Compiled by: Felix, PANews On June 9, the Cryptocurrency Task Force roundtable, chaired by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, portended a potentially positive situation for cryptocurrencies and DeFi participants
DEFI
$0.00208
-7.84%
BULL
$0.005368
+6.19%
THREE
$0.00376
-6.00%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 11:24
Coinbase launches Coinbase One Basic subscription plan, annual payment users can enjoy up to 4% Bitcoin cashback
PANews reported on June 17 that Coinbase officially announced that Coinbase One has launched a new "Basic" subscription level, with a monthly fee of $4.99 or an annual fee of
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 11:23
Most cryptocurrencies rose, BTC once approached $109,000, and ETH broke through $2,600
PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the situation in the Middle East, the crypto market fluctuated and rose during trading on June 17. BTC
BTC
$108,799.56
-0.67%
ETH
$2,543.49
-2.12%
ROSE
$0.02452
-5.83%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 11:20
JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain Services
JPMorgan Chase has filed a service mark for “JPMD,” signaling an aggressive push into blockchain, digital assets, and decentralized finance infrastructure at institutional scale. JPMorgan Files Service Mark for JPMD in Strategic Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion Plan JPMorgan Chase Bank submitted a service mark application on June 15 for the mark “JPMD,” signaling a […]
BANK
$0.0666
+8.57%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.00006
+11.11%
PUSH
$0.0343
-2.02%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 11:10
Citi: Gold will fall back below $3,000 in the coming quarters
PANews June 17 news, Citi said that it expects gold to fall back below $3,000 per ounce in the coming quarters. Analysts including Max Layton said: "By the second half
GOLD
$0.00000000000044
+2.32%
SECOND
$0.0000572
+25.71%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 11:07
Trending News
More
Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?
Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand