2025-07-04 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
An unknown wallet minted $100 million USDC on Algorand

An unknown wallet minted $100 million USDC on Algorand

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 14:00 Beijing time, an unknown wallet address minted $100 million USDC (approximately $99.9814 million) on the Algorand chain,
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01436+0.63%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 14:04
Ripple v. SEC Stalls Again as Appeal Put on Hold — Here’s What’s Holding It Up

Ripple v. SEC Stalls Again as Appeal Put on Hold — Here’s What’s Holding It Up

The long-running courtroom saga between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission has hit another pause, as both parties asked the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the case on hold. In a joint status report filed on June 16, the SEC confirmed that a settlement has been signed but still hinges on the district court’s approval to move forward. This is the latest twist in a case that has shaped the way digital assets are viewed under US law. Since 2020, when the SEC sued Ripple for allegedly raising $1.3b through unregistered sales of XRP, the dispute has pulled in investors, crypto platforms and policy watchers from around the world. #XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP In light of the pending motion for an indicative ruling, the parties have requested that the Second Circuit continue to hold the appeals in abeyance, with the @SECGov to file a status report by August 15, 2025. https://t.co/7oQvL5Rx7U — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@FilanLaw) June 17, 2025 What Began As A Billion-Dollar Dispute Edged Toward Resolution With A Scaled-Down Penalty A partial ruling in 2023 gave Ripple a win on XRP’s classification in retail sales , but the company was found liable for securities violations in its institutional sales. Both sides appealed. Then in May, a breakthrough seemed close. The SEC and Ripple reached an agreement in principle to resolve the litigation entirely. According to the June filing, they signed a formal settlement on May 8. Under the deal, Ripple would pay $50m to the SEC , while the remaining $75m from a previously imposed civil penalty would be returned to the company. The agreement also called for dissolving the injunction placed on Ripple. Legal Gridlock Deepens As District Court Holds Back Settlement Approval Still, the path to closure has been far from smooth. The settlement depends on the district court agreeing to revise its earlier judgment. To move forward, both sides filed a motion seeking what is known as an indicative ruling. In essence, they asked the court to signal whether it would consider approving the proposed changes. However, the court rejected that request on May 15. It ruled that the motion failed to show the “exceptional circumstances” needed for such a modification. On June 12, Ripple and the SEC returned to court with a renewed motion. This time, they aimed to meet the “exceptional circumstances” standard set by the judge. So far, the court has not ruled on the new request. As a result, both the settlement and the appeals remain in limbo. In the meantime, the SEC has asked for more time. It requested that the appeals court continue to pause the case and committed to providing another update by Aug. 15. The delay adds to growing uncertainty, as crypto firms and regulators watch closely for guidance on how securities laws will apply to digital assets. With billions in crypto still operating in a regulatory grey zone, the Ripple case has become a bellwether. What happens next could set the tone for how token sales, crypto company operations and regulatory oversight unfold in the US. For now, the waiting game continues.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0006--%
Kinto
K$3.907+8.92%
SAGA
SAGA$0.2109-8.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02257-2.42%
SphereX
HERE$0.000525+0.96%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 13:21
A whale sold 2.69 million ONDO and made a profit of $123,000

A whale sold 2.69 million ONDO and made a profit of $123,000

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale exchanged 2.69 million ONDO for 2.13 million USDT at a unit price of $0.788 after holding it for
LENS
LENS$0.002618-4.13%
Ondo
ONDO$0.77301-4.43%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 13:12
Interactive Strength has started buying AI tokens FET in the secondary market through BitGo

Interactive Strength has started buying AI tokens FET in the secondary market through BitGo

PANews reported on June 17 that Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR) announced the completion of its first round of financing of US$55 million and has begun to purchase AI tokens
FET
FET$0.6931-6.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.11-8.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 13:10
Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the Middle East

Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the Middle East

PANews June 17 news, market news: US President Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.713-3.59%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000926-3.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 13:06
USDC cross-chain migration: Nearly $70 million destroyed from Solana and minted on Ethereum

USDC cross-chain migration: Nearly $70 million destroyed from Solana and minted on Ethereum

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 12:41 and 12:42 noon, USDC issuer USDC Treasury minted 69,801,539 USDC (approximately US$69.78 million) on Ethereum, and almost
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 12:50
The Curious Case of the Pentagon Pizza Index: It Accurately Predicts Wars

The Curious Case of the Pentagon Pizza Index: It Accurately Predicts Wars

Some have labeled it pseudoscience, but for decades, this simple little trick has accurately predicted the onset of various global conflicts. The Unlikely War Oracle: How Pizza Orders Predict Global Conflicts “As of 6:59pm ET nearly all pizza establishments nearby the Pentagon have experienced a HUGE surge in activity,” wrote the Pentagon Pizza Report X […]
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.048-7.90%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 12:45
JPMorgan files for JPMD trademark as GENIUS Act heads to vote — is a stablecoin in the works?

JPMorgan files for JPMD trademark as GENIUS Act heads to vote — is a stablecoin in the works?

JPMorgan Chase has filed a trademark application for “JPMD,” prompting speculation the bank may be preparing to launch its stablecoin.  The application, filed on June 15 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, describes JPMD as a service for “trading,…
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04013-4.81%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0666+8.57%
U Coin
U$0.01202-2.59%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000057-35.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/17 12:29
Sahara AI's total subscription in the BuildPad community round is 877%, with a commitment of over $74 million

Sahara AI's total subscription in the BuildPad community round is 877%, with a commitment of over $74 million

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Buildpad official information, Sahara AI has successfully completed the $SAHARA community round on the platform. The total number of subscriptions for this
SaharaAI
SAHARA$0.08063+1.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.11-8.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 12:05
European Asset Manager CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval

European Asset Manager CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval

CoinShares, one of Europe’s leading digital asset managers, has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund, marking the latest push by institutional players to gain exposure to the fast-growing blockchain asset class. The filing , submitted on June 13, outlines plans to list the CoinShares Solana ETF on Nasdaq. The fund would offer investors direct exposure to SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, by tracking the CME CF Solana–Dollar Reference Rate. Coinbase Custody Trust and BitGo will act as custodians, storing the assets offline in cold storage. A portion of the holdings may also be staked through selected providers to earn rewards, according to the S-1 filing. Coinshares jumping into the Solana spot ETF race w new filing this morning. I think we are up to 8 now. pic.twitter.com/IqJxpSGICd — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 16, 2025 Major Asset Managers Bet on Solana, Though Approval May Take Time The move comes as a wave of asset managers, including Fidelity, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, Bitwise and Canary Capital, filed or amended Solana ETF applications on the same day. VanEck, the first to propose a Solana ETF earlier this year, also submitted an updated filing. In total, eight firms have now entered the race, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. While interest in Solana ETFs has surged, regulatory approval remains uncertain. The SEC recently requested issuers to clarify how they will handle in-kind redemptions , a key operational component for crypto ETFs. The agency is reportedly open to allowing staking features in these products but has yet to signal any timeline for a decision. Analyst Pegs Solana ETF Odds at 70%, With Approval Expected Later This Year Bloomberg analysts have offered cautious projections. In February, ETF analyst Balchunas estimated a 70% chance of approval , though delays are expected. James Seyffart, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, suggested any early approvals would likely not arrive before late June or early July, with a more probable window falling in early Q4 of 2025. Solana, often described as a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum, has gained significant traction among both developers and institutional investors. However, its volatility, regulatory uncertainty and security challenges continue to weigh on its path to mainstream adoption. CoinShares’ bid, while not guaranteed to succeed, mirrors the growing appetite for diversified crypto investment products in regulated markets. As the SEC reviews this latest round of filings, issuers and investors alike are watching closely for signals on how the regulator plans to handle the next generation of digital asset ETFs.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021355-9.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.16445-5.60%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-0.08%
FUND
FUND$0.02922--%
Solana
SOL$149.88-3.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 12:04

Trending News

More

Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million

Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand