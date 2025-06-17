2025-07-04 Friday

Viral Dogecoin competitor under $0.0015 set to reach $0.15 in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the sub-cent memecoin with big-league ambitions, $0.0011 today, $0.15 tomorrow? #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/17 15:28
Cathie Wood’s Ark offloads $51.7M in Circle stock post-5x rally

A fresh surge in Circle’s stock is prompting early investors to lock in profits, including the Cathie Wood-owned Ark Invest. Portfolio disclosures from June 16, 2025, show that Ark Invest offloaded part of its position in Circle’s CRCL shares, following…
Crypto.news2025/06/17 15:23
Fairmint calls on SEC to adopt blockchain framework for private equity markets

Onchain securities platform Fairmint has urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt a blockchain-powered regulatory framework to modernize private equity markets. On June 16, Fairmint, which operates as an SEC-registered transfer agent and develops infrastructure for compliant…
Crypto.news2025/06/17 15:21
Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky waives Celsius bankruptcy rights

PANews reported on June 17 that according to a ruling by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and his related
PANews2025/06/17 15:18
China’s most popular crypto payment card service is shutting down

China’s most popular crypto card payment service, Infini, has declared to shut down all their card services and focusing more on financial management for the future. According to a Telegram notice, starting from June 17 all of Infini’s card payment…
Crypto.news2025/06/17 15:17
Pundi AI launches a new reward system: Pundi AI Points (Alpha)

PANews reported on June 17 that Pundi AI officially launched Pundi AI Points (Alpha) to attract and reward early users. Through this system, users can earn rewards for various ecosystem
PANews2025/06/17 15:08
Analysis: Bitcoin ETF funds have strong inflows but the price increase is limited. Some market participants may be taking advantage of the situation to sell

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin ETFs have attracted $11.2 billion in new capital inflows in the past eight weeks, but Bitcoin prices have only
PANews2025/06/17 15:02
Trump releases a $499 mobile phone. Will he copy the Solana phone's gameplay?

When a mobile phone is no longer just a communication tool, but is cast as a ticket to a "parallel universe", the rules of the game have quietly changed. Donald
PANews2025/06/17 15:00
Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE risks breakdown as holders realize losses, momentum fades

Pepe (PEPE) price is approaching a key ascending trendline level at $0.0000103 at the time of writing on Tuesday. A daily close below this level would signal a correction ahead. On-chain data also supports the bearish outlook, as PEPE holders are realizing losses.
Fxstreet2025/06/17 14:58
Alex Mashinsky won’t get a piece of Celsius’ bankruptcy pie, judge says

Alex Mashinsky and related entities have forfeited all claims to Celsius’ bankruptcy estate as the court prioritizes restitution to creditors.
PANews2025/06/17 14:58

