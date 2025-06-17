MEXC Exchange
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$31.5915 million
PANews reported on June 17 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/06/17 16:30
Sygnum Bank Expands Board With Leaders From UBS, Vodafone, and Swiss Re to Drive Global Growth
Sygnum Bank has announced the expansion of its board of directors to support its global growth strategy, welcoming industry leaders Pia Tischhauser and Vinod Kumar. Tischhauser, a member of the Swiss Re Supervisory Board and former BCG Executive Committee member, brings over two decades of experience in financial services strategy and transformation. Kumar, Vice-Chairman of […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 16:30
TenArmor: Meta Pool lost $130,000 due to vulnerability attack
PANews reported on June 17 that according to security agency TenArmor, Meta Pool suffered an attack on the Ethereum network, resulting in a loss of approximately $130,000. The attacker exploited
PANews
2025/06/17 16:22
Spark launches the first phase of Ignition airdrops, available before 22:00 on July 22
PANews reported on June 17 that the decentralized finance protocol Spark announced the launch of its native token SPK and launched the first phase of Ignition airdrop. SPK holders can
PANews
2025/06/17 16:12
Genius Group Bitcoin treasury grows 52% as 1,000 BTC goal reaffirmed
The Nasdaq-listed AI company’s treasury surpassed the 100 BTC mark after a favorable court order enabled it to resume Bitcoin accumulation.
PANews
2025/06/17 16:11
From the myth of 100 times increase to running away with zero, how to rob a bank "legally" in the cryptocurrency world?
During the bull market, many people made a hundred times their money overnight by buying a certain project, but many people also lost all their money because the project owner
PANews
2025/06/17 16:00
The Blockchain Group raises additional $7.7M to grow Bitcoin treasury
The Blockchain Group has raised an additional €7.2 million, about $7.7 million, to support its plan of becoming Europe’s leading Bitcoin Treasury company. The announcement was made in a June 17 press release by the Paris-listed firm (Euronext: ALTBG.PA), which…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:54
Justin Sun’s newly acquired SRM Entertainment stock skyrockets over 530%
SRM Entertainment, the Florida-based theme park supplier that was recently merged with Justin Sun’s TRON, saw its SRM stock soar by more than 530% at its last closing price. According to data from Yahoo Finance, SRM Entertainment’s stock, selling under…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:45
Iran's military says it will intensify attacks on Israel
PANews reported on June 17 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), a senior Iranian military commander said that attacks against Israel will intensify in the coming hours
PANews
2025/06/17 15:38
Warning: Blackrock Could Orchestrate Institutional Bitcoin Takeover
Vlad Costea, host of the Bitcoin Takeover podcast, has warned of a potential scenario in which institutions like Blackrock might orchestrate a takeover by forking bitcoin and using its current ticker, BTC, to create legitimacy around it. Is a Blackrock-Led Takeover of Bitcoin Possible? Vlad Costea Believes So Not all bitcoiners are satisfied with the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 15:30
